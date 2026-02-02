Graney: Wilson extension more proof A’s are serious about winning

Graney: What will Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub mean for Tom Brady?

Athletics' Jacob Wilson hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson throws a basketball to fans during a timeout in second half of an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Justine Willard)

Oakland Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, middle, is congratulated by A’s General Manager David Forst, right, and Assistant General Manager Dan Feinstein during an event to announce Wilson’s his new 7-year contract extension at Uncommon: A's Experience Center Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson speaks to the media during an event to announce his new 7-year contract extension at Uncommon: A's Experience Center Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If they keep holding these news conferences to announce another contract extension, the secret is going to get out.

The Athletics are building for the future.

For when they arrive in Las Vegas in 2028.

For doing their best to construct a winning ballclub.

Which means committing the resources (see: money) to do so.

The latest extension was bestowed upon shortstop Jacob Wilson on Monday, a seven-year deal worth a reported $70 million with a club option for an eighth season.

Wilson is the fourth player to be extended since January of last year, on the heels of designated hitter Brent Rooker (five years for $60 million) and outfielders Lawrence Butler (seven for $65.5 million) and Tyler Soderstrom (seven for $86 million).

“I think it’s pretty obvious this place is allowing us to operate differently than we ever have,” general manager David Forst said. “We still have hope of doing more of these and keeping guys in A’s uniforms for as long as possible.

“Whether we’re trying to attract free agents or keeping guys in this uniform, heading towards Las Vegas has just been different for us.”

Core group

Their future is Southern Nevada. The A’s have a core group that has an opportunity to be special when making Las Vegas home. The team will play two more years in Sacramento before stepping foot into their new ballpark on the Strip, but winning enough to contend in the American League West just might occur sooner.

The A’s finished last season 76-86 and were better pitching away from possibly making a bit of noise within the division. It’s still a (very) young team but with some obvious talent that should only improve over time.

Wilson, an All-Star last season, is one such player. So is first baseman Nick Kurtz, who beat out Wilson for American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2025.

“I think it goes back to your teammates you have in the locker room and the guys you share the field with,” Wilson said when asked why now was the right time to sign an extension. “We have a very special group here that goes to work every day. For me, it made it an easier decision.

“We had a lot of learning lessons last year that we took into the offseason to grow as a team and come back for spring training in a couple weeks and go into the year with very positive thoughts.”

He toured the ballpark and signed home plate and envisioned what things might look like when the A’s are officially in their new home.

They insist there is a blueprint for how a contender will be born. Not having to trade players before they get to free agency. Not losing them to free agency. Not shipping them off in their prime from what has been one of baseball’s lowest payrolls.

They insist all of this has been talked about for a long time.

“This has been (Forst’s) vision and I know he works very closely with (owner) John (Fisher) and the leadership to chart a path forward,” A’s president Marc Badain said. “You see what successful teams do — draft well, develop their players, retain them, sign them long term. It’s a sustainable model in baseball that ensures the team is going to be competitive year in and year out.”

Setting a timeline

Forst said extending Wilson feels like an organizational achievement. That a kid who was just drafted in 2023 and has already made such a mark on the franchise has set a timeline for others coming behind him.

For them to reach the major leagues as quickly as possible.

“Be drafted and show how quickly we can turn this team into one we feel is ready to compete and be a playoff team again,” Forst said. “A team that has it heads to Las Vegas in 2028 will be ready.”

That’s the plan, at least.

That’s what these news conferences and contract extensions convey.

That they’re serious.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.