Bicycle man: Raiders defensive tackle talks hitting the open road

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins talks with the Review-Journal about making friends and grabbing coffee over long bicycle rides, scoring touchdowns and more.

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) comes off the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) scores a defensive touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers as cornerback Jack Jones (18) closes in to celebrate during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) stretches before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) comes off the field during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Defensive tackle John Jenkins was drafted in the third round by the New Orleans Saints in 2013.

He’s had quite a career since.

The 35-year-old has played for six NFL teams and has spent the past two seasons with the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal sat down with Jenkins this week to learn a little more about him:

RJ: Where did your love of bicycle riding come from?

Jenkins: “From a few friends down in Florida. COVID hit and I don’t play golf. But cycling is another form of networking and, for me, also training. Originally, it started with short rides and then it got into long rides — a good 35, 40, 50 miles. A lot of people think it’s a tough deal, but it’s really not. A good bike, the material of the bike, the carbon frame, the spokes, the rims, it all plays a factor. When you’re riding with a group of people, you’re able to exchange the headwinds and that allows you take a lot off when you’re drafting behind people.”

RJ: You’ve become an expert at this.

Jenkins: “I had to learn, man. With the group, once you get on somebody’s back tire and can stay with them and forge yourself in a group, then you stop and get coffee. That’s how you become friends. If you can’t stay on enough to get coffee, you can’t ride with the group. I made a lot of friends.”

RJ: Do you have gear from all the NFL teams you have played on? The Saints, the Seahawks, the Bears, the Giants, the Dolphins and the Raiders?

Jenkins: “Yes. We get a lot of team-issued stuff and (I started) collecting it through the years. I still have my jerseys all the way from when I was drafted until last season. Still have shirts, sweats, all of the above. From everywhere.”

RJ: You scored touchdowns in high school. You scored them in community college. You had one against the Chargers last season. Does this team need to use you in short-yardage situations?

Jenkins: “Man, I’m telling you, I’m an athlete. I’ve been doing this for a while. It’s just a blessing. I try and do whatever I can to help my teammates.”

The big fella John Jenkins rumbles in for a TD!#LACvsLV on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ga7O4RMwdt pic.twitter.com/9Lqaw7ntlv — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2023

RJ: You can make an argument that last season was your best in the NFL. What led to that?

Jenkins: “In all transparency, I was able to be me. I didn’t come in and have anyone force me to be somebody else. It was like, ‘Listen, this is what we need from you. Be a run stopper. We know you can do a little bit more, but we want you to excel as a run stopper.’ With that, knowing that, and the guys embracing me in the room, it was phenomenal year for me. For the first time since my rookie year, there were no handcuffs.”

RJ: What motivates you at this point in your career?

Jenkins: “The group and the culture we have built here. I feel like I’ve done a lot and lasted a lot longer than other guys. But when you can build a culture with these guys, those are ones you don’t want to disappoint.”

RJ: What do you like most about Las Vegas?

Jenkins: “It’s different. I’ve seen a lot more water other places I’ve played. Vegas is quiet. I enjoy it. Met a lot of great people out here. Both on and off the field, it has been one of my better stops. You have to understand, I’m 12 years in the league. If I was younger, I might have a different perspective. I love all the places I’ve been. I’ve learned and grown in each place.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.