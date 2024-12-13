Breaking down the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas: Who has the edge?

What: NBA Cup semifinals

When: Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Matchups: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1:30 p.m., TNT/truTV); Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5:30 p.m., ABC)

Line: Bucks -3½, total 229; Thunder -5½, total 212½

Atlanta-Milwaukee

The first semifinal features two teams that have started the season slow. Milwaukee (13-11) has come on of late, winning eight of its last 10 games. Its offense has looked far better than when the team was 2-8. Its defense, terrible early on, has also improved. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing some of the best ball of his career. Coach Doc Rivers has experimented with different lineups, trying to find the right mix of players to get his team on track. It’s still a formidable side when things are going right, mostly because of Antetokounmpo’s brilliance. The Bucks are the lone unbeaten team in the Cup bracket. They also advanced to last year’s semifinals in Las Vegas.

The Hawks (14-12) advanced with a 108-100 win at New York on Wednesday. Star guard Trae Young rankled some Knicks fans afterward by kneeling down on the midcourt logo at Madison Square Garden and pretending to roll dice. On to Southern Nevada. Young leads the NBA in assists with 304. The Hawks have also been getting contributions from the likes of 19-year-old forward Zaccharie Risacher, the first pick in June’s draft, as well as forward Jalen Johnson. Guard Dyson Daniels is playing great defense.

Houston-Oklahoma City

The youthful Rockets (17-8) are playing much better defense this year, which is one of the reasons they are 4-1 in Cup games. Houston ranks last in the NBA in assists, but its transition offense often leads to second-chance points. The team has seven players averaging at least 11.2 points per game, led by guard Jalen Green (19.2). Guard Fred VanVleet chips in with 15.6 points and a team-leading 5.9 assists per game.

The Thunder (19-5) have been the Western Conference’s best team since the season tipped off. They feature one the world’s best players in point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Forward Jalen Williams is a strong sidekick and is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Guard Luguentz Dort could challenge for defensive player of the year.

