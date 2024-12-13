54°F
Ed Graney

Breaking down the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas: Who has the edge?

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges during the first half ...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the first half ...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze during th ...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze during the second half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinals basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo goes after a loose ball with Orlando Magic's Wendell Car ...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo goes after a loose ball with Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs during the second half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinals basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Florida coach Dan Mullen watches his team perform during the first quarter of an NCAA college f ...
Graney: Dan Mullen is a proven winner, but has a tough act to follow
Graney: UNLV never had a chance to keep Barry Odom
UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion looks to his players during spring football practice ...
10 coaches UNLV should consider to replace Barry Odom
Graney: Loss won’t diminish what UNLV football has done for city
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2024 - 3:01 pm
 

What: NBA Cup semifinals

When: Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Matchups: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1:30 p.m., TNT/truTV); Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5:30 p.m., ABC)

Line: Bucks -3½, total 229; Thunder -5½, total 212½

Atlanta-Milwaukee

The first semifinal features two teams that have started the season slow. Milwaukee (13-11) has come on of late, winning eight of its last 10 games. Its offense has looked far better than when the team was 2-8. Its defense, terrible early on, has also improved. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing some of the best ball of his career. Coach Doc Rivers has experimented with different lineups, trying to find the right mix of players to get his team on track. It’s still a formidable side when things are going right, mostly because of Antetokounmpo’s brilliance. The Bucks are the lone unbeaten team in the Cup bracket. They also advanced to last year’s semifinals in Las Vegas.

The Hawks (14-12) advanced with a 108-100 win at New York on Wednesday. Star guard Trae Young rankled some Knicks fans afterward by kneeling down on the midcourt logo at Madison Square Garden and pretending to roll dice. On to Southern Nevada. Young leads the NBA in assists with 304. The Hawks have also been getting contributions from the likes of 19-year-old forward Zaccharie Risacher, the first pick in June’s draft, as well as forward Jalen Johnson. Guard Dyson Daniels is playing great defense.

Houston-Oklahoma City

The youthful Rockets (17-8) are playing much better defense this year, which is one of the reasons they are 4-1 in Cup games. Houston ranks last in the NBA in assists, but its transition offense often leads to second-chance points. The team has seven players averaging at least 11.2 points per game, led by guard Jalen Green (19.2). Guard Fred VanVleet chips in with 15.6 points and a team-leading 5.9 assists per game.

The Thunder (19-5) have been the Western Conference’s best team since the season tipped off. They feature one the world’s best players in point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Forward Jalen Williams is a strong sidekick and is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Guard Luguentz Dort could challenge for defensive player of the year.

Ed Graney/Review-Journal

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion looks to his players during spring football practice ...
10 coaches UNLV should consider to replace Barry Odom
By / RJ

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper needed just 10 days to hire Barry Odom his last football coaching search. He wants to move even faster this time. Here are some names the Rebels could consider:

UNLV head coach Barry Odom welcomes players back to the sideline after scoring a touchdown duri ...
Graney: Can UNLV keep Barry Odom in Las Vegas?
By / RJ

Barry Odom’s base salary is $1.75 million a year at UNLV. That won’t be nearly enough for the Rebels to keep Power Four teams from trying to poach their football coach.

MORE STORIES