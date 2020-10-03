Cam Newton positive for COVID, Pats-Chiefs game postponed

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who led team to a 36-20 win against the Raiders last Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, warms up before the start of an NFL football game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) calls an audible as Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) watches in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) avoids the pass rush of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) and Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a big run against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wraps up New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who led his team to a 36-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for his team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game has been postponed, rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday with a Chiefs player, backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, also testing positive.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots said one player tested positive, but didn’t confirm his identity. ESPN and the Washington Post reported it was Newton.

The Raiders are scheduled to host Buffalo at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Las Vegas is also scheduled to play at Kansas City on Oct. 11.

A spokesman for the Raiders said that, to this point, no Las Vegas players have tested positive and the game against the Bills has not been postponed or rescheduled.

The Raiders on Saturday added rookie cornerback Amik Robertson to the team’s injury report as questionable with “an illness.” By rule, Las Vegas would have to stipulate Robertson’s designation as related to COVID-19 if that were the case.

Earlier in the week, the Titans had an outbreak of positive tests and their game against Pittsburgh has been rescheduled for Oct. 25. The Vikings were in a similar spot as the Raiders now. Minnesota played Tennessee the week before several Titans players tested positive. Minnesota then shut down its facility as its players were tested multiple times.

The Vikings are expected to meet the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, NBC Sports reported the NFL would be open to immediately housing all 32 teams in hotels within their respective cities to potentially lessen the chance of positive tests.

But in July, the NFL Players Association balked at a proposed plan for a Thursday-to-Sunday bubble during the season.

It’s unknown how the union would feel now about a continuous team-by-team bubble through the remainder of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.