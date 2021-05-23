Column: Video coach assists Golden Knights in another win

Dave Rogowski has been involved in two successful challenges that have helped the Golden Knights grab a 3-1 lead over the Minnesota Wild in their NHL playoff series.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) and Marcus Foligno (17) argue an interference call with referee Dan O'Rourke (9) that negated a Wild goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST. PAUL. Minn. — Perhaps the best thing about all those salary cap problems that challenged the Golden Knights this season: Dave Rogowski didn’t count against anything.

Thank goodness this guy isn’t day to day and a game-time decision.

Little things win in the NHL playoffs, and that apparently includes having a video coach not in need of LASIK surgery, as the Knights on Saturday again used a successful challenge to deny the Minnesota Wild a goal en route to victory.

A 4-0 win at Xcel Energy Center gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 advantage in this best-of-seven divisional series.

Things now shift to Game 5 on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. There will be 11,000-plus in attendance.

Things could be off the hook.

It’s incredibly difficult to win this time of year, but the pursuit becomes easier with contributions from those you wouldn’t consider likely suspects.

Like a 36-year-old video coach who spent time as a volunteer for the University of Denver program and then as an analyst (I think that means he’s good at math) in the American Hockey League.

Two-for-two

It was goalie coach Mike Rosati — with a primary assist from Rogowski — who supported a goalie interference challenge from coach Pete DeBoer in the first period.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored to tie the game 1-1, but the Golden Knights thought Wild forward Marcus Foligno impaired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s ability to play his position in the crease.

So, ultimately, did the officials.

Two days earlier, Rogowski thought the Wild were offside before a goal — also by Eriksson Ek — that at the time made it 3-0 for the hosts. The challenge held up, the lead remained 2-0 and the Golden Knights railed for a 5-2 victory in Game 3.

It all means two things: Rogowski deserves a raise and Eriksson Ek is probably sticking pins into a picture of him while cursing Rogowski’s existence.

“(Rogowski) is feeling pretty good right now,” DeBoer said. “It was both Mike Rosati and Dave on goalie interference. Great call. Both (challenges) were impactful on the games.

“With an offside, it’s usually pretty clear and you’re pretty confident (challenging). Goalie interference — you’re never sure. I thought it had all the elements. It was the right call, and I think the right decision.”

Little things from unlikely suspects?

Two big challenges.

A player such as Patrick Brown missing more than six weeks with a torn hamstring getting the call in Game 3 and scoring a game-tying goal.

A defenseman such as Nick Holden also being inserted into the lineup that night and totaling two assists.

A third-line center such as Nicolas Roy helping to save a goal at his own end and then racing up ice to score at the other for a 1-0 edge Saturday.

Fourth is toughest

Wait for it. You’re going to hear from the Knights often in the next 48 hours about how the most difficult game for any team to win in the series is the fourth. That the toughest thing about eliminating an opponent is, well, eliminating an opponent.

It’s all true. Monday night, at least to start, will be more about Minnesota’s mindset and focus than anything Golden Knights. You’ll know early how much want and desire and push the Wild have left.

Minnesota fans can only hope it doesn’t mirror that of the team’s ice crew, which posed for what appeared to be season-ending pictures after Saturday’s game.

Bellowed one glorious and inebriated soul from the rafters … “The season isn’t over yet!”

Maybe not. But they better hope things don’t hinge on a video review come Monday.

Fleury is the team’s MVP right now.

Dave Rogowski might be next in line.

