Derek Carr, Raiders must stretch field with deep pass attempts

A dink-and-dunk passing trend needs changing if wins are to come, the next opportunity for the Raiders being against the unbeaten Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The suggestions began in March, when the Raiders kept signing older and, often, slower veterans as those expected to help quarterback Derek Carr consistently move the ball downfield: In a modern-day NFL, in which schemes are spread over several zip codes, it was thought Jon Gruden was building the perfect offense.

For the year 2008.

Two games, and losses, into his return as coach, Gruden hasn’t necessarily silenced such claims.

When it comes to stretching the field with deep pass attempts, his Raiders have all but supported them.

If this were an after-school pickup game around the neighborhood, the Raiders aren’t trying to hit little Billy Harris on any post routes to the lamppost. They’re telling him to run to old man Thompson’s midnight blue Buick LeSabre in the next driveway, catch the ball and hope he makes a lot of other kids miss.

It’s a trend that needs changing if wins are to come, the next opportunity for the Raiders being against the unbeaten Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Logic might suggest that any time a quarterback completes 29 of 32 passes on the road against a defense as stout as the one in Denver, victory would be guaranteed.

Logic doesn’t understand dink-and-dunk.

Carr threw for 288 yards in a 20-19 loss to the Broncos last week, fewer than 10 yards a completion, and more times than not over two games has checked down to safer routes over deeper ones he sees developing.

Whether it’s a conservative approach being preached by Gruden and his long-standing attachment to the West Coast offense, or Carr’s own desire to remain guarded in his decisions, the Raiders aren’t forcing the issue much.

The team’s longest play from scrimmage is 45 yards.

It came on the season’s first play, a Carr completion to tight end Jared Cook, who gained most of the yardage after the catch.

Whatever the reason — I’m guessing a 33-13 season-opening loss to the Rams was foremost — Gruden didn’t wait long when trying to address the lack of a deep threat.

He brought back wide receiver Martavis Bryant on a one-year deal after the Rams game, knowing the player he waived less than two weeks earlier is likely facing yet another suspension from the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

But until a call comes regarding Bryant’s status, he will remain the Raiders’ best hope for completing passes beyond old man Thompson’s midnight blue Buick LeSabre.

Bryant had four catches for 30 yards with a long of 16 at Denver.

‘Whatever it takes’

“We believe it changes what we are able to do,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. “Certainly, anytime you have a vertical threat, with someone like (Bryant) that possesses that type of speed, it’s going to open up some things.

“We will do whatever it takes to score points. We always say that is our job as an offense, is to go out and score points. However, we have to do that or whatever that game plan is to enable us to do that, we will do that.”

Numbers don’t always tell the entire story. The Raiders had six plays of more than 20 yards against Denver, but a large chunk of those came after the catch.

Such is a recipe for moving chains that can’t always be counted on.

Some weeks, the other guys are going to cover and tackle better.

So whether it means Gruden calling for more play-action passes, which have actually resulted in some of team’s longest gains, or Bryant beating folks deep, or Cook and wideouts Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson doing enough underneath so that the field can be stretched, or Carr believing in all of it and not just some, more chances need to be taken.

Caution isn’t an ideal strategy for 0-2 teams.

“I just want to be productive when we throw it,” Gruden said. “Throwing the ball on time and accurate is a big part of winning football. We hope to get more big chunk plays. We are making an attempt to do that, and I think you will see some more of that as the year unfolds.”

Once upon a time, dink-and-dunk worked marvelously for him and a quarterback named Rich Gannon with the Raiders.

Once upon a time isn’t 2018.

The Raiders need to think about sending little Billy Harris — um, Martavis Bryant — to the lamppost a lot more.

And hope their quarterback not only sees it but also is willing to take a chance.

