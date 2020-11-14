Ed Graney grades the 5-3 Raiders at midseason

Here are his takes on five overachievers, five underachievers, five players to watch, the head coach and his assistants.

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) leads warm ups before the start of an NFL football game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grading the Raiders at midseason

Five overachievers

1. Derek Carr: In his seventh season, he ranks among the league’s top five in completion percentage and passer rating. He has a 16-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is eighth in quarterback rating. Things are clicking in the third year of Carr running Jon Gruden’s offense.

2. Nelson Agholor: A steal. The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year deal for $887,500 in guarantees. But his role expanded when Tyrell Williams was lost for the season. Agholor has responded with 17 catches for 347 yards (22.0 average) and a team-best five touchdown receptions.

3. Denzelle Good: Another bargain at the bank for $1.4 million guaranteed. Carr said Good could be the team’s MVP. Gruden called Good an “unsung hero.” The offensive lineman has switched between guard and tackle along an injury-riddled front.

4. Clelin Ferrell: The criticism of his play as the fourth overall pick last year has diminished for good reason. Pro Football Focus ranks Ferrell 16th out of 111 eligible edge rushers. Only five Raiders have higher ratings than the 77.7 assigned to Ferrell by PFF after eight games.

5. Nick Kwiatkoski: The Raiders need to hope he can remain on the field. Kwiatkoski has been the team’s best linebacker in coverage, and his Top 10 PFF ranking speaks to his production when healthy. He’s been a bright spot at a disappointing position.

Five underachievers

1. Trent Brown: Where to begin? Brown has played just 73 snaps while battling injury and now issues with COVID-19. Plus, there was the IV mishap before a game in Cleveland. He reportedly could be out another month. His cap hit is $21.5 million for the season.

2. Cory Littleton: The most hyped offseason signing at three years, $36 million, this Pro Bowl linebacker has hardly played to such a level. The biggest surprise is how poor Littleton has been in coverage, one reason PFF rates him 76th out of 84 at his position. On Thursday, he was placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game against Denver.

3. Maliek Collins: Another free-agent signing who has performed drastically below expectations. Collins hasn’t done anything of note inside on the defensive line. The player who in the summer was talked about as an anchor has been more of a no-show.

4. Henry Ruggs: The Raiders need to target their first-round pick far more than just 3.5 per game on average. Ruggs has missed two games with injury and has just 10 catches for 220 yards and one score. His 22.0 yards-per catch average leads the team.

5. Johnathan Abram: He has a PFF rating of 84 out of 88 eligible safeties. His coverage rate is below 43 percent, and Abram’s aggressiveness has at times led to key missed tackles. Abram missed a loss against the Buccaneers after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Five players to watch in second half

1. Josh Jacobs: He has looked more and more of late like the back from his breakout rookie season of 2019, but Jacobs still only averages 3.7 yards per carry. But rare is the team that makes the NFL playoffs without some level of threat in the backfield. Jacobs needs to be it.

2. Darren Waller: Have defenses figured out the tight end a little Waller’s yard averages pre- and post-catch are down from last season, but he still leads the Raiders with 71 catches for 394 yards, along with four scores.

3. Richie Incognito: School children don’t play musical chairs like this team’s offensive line has with its injuries and COVID-19 issues. Incognito has missed six straight games on injured reserve and has played just 74 snaps. Las Vegas needs its left guard back.

4. Damon Arnette: Another injured player the Raiders could use over the final eight games. The rookie first-round cornerback (thumb/wrist) has been limited to just three games. He also spent time on the COVID-19 list.

5. Daniel Carlson: News seems good on what might occur should the Raiders need a critical field goal in a game deciding their playoff fate. Carlson is 17-for-19 on field goals, and one miss came in awful weather conditions in Cleveland.

Coaching/front office

(Graded on 1-5 helmets)

Coach (four helmets): Year three of Gruden Era II with the Raiders has shown marked improvement. There is no better proof than Las Vegas being 4-1 on the road through eight games. Now, if the Raiders could just handle COVID-19 as well as Gruden claims …

Offensive assistants (four helmets): We won’t pretend to know all viable candidates for the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year Award, but if offensive line coach Tom Cable isn’t at least on a short list, folks aren’t paying attention. Greg Olson’s work as offensive coordinator with Gruden and Carr has the offense primed for a big second half.

Defensive assistants (two helmets): Paul Guenther as coordinator has seen his side struggle more than not. The Raiders rank 23rd in total defense and 24th in scoring defense. Rod Marinelli (line), David Lippincott (linebackers) and Jim O’Neil (defensive backs) all need better results from their groups.

Special teams (three helmets): What’s that line … special teams won’t win you many games but they could lose some. The Raiders aren’t flashy at all here, but Rich Bisaccia as coordinator has sure-handed returners and Carlson is a top five place-kicker. Las Vegas does rank 26th in net punting.

Front office (two helmets): Injuries have taken a toll on the current draft class, and third-rounder Lynn Bowden already has been traded to Miami. There were no deals at the trade deadline for general manager Mike Mayock, a surprise given how many edge rushers were available at low costs.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal