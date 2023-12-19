Ed Graney’s best of 2023: A’s, Little League, NFR make top stories
Columnist Ed Graney covered it all in 2023. His top five stories of the year included the Henderson Little League team, the Golden Knights and the NFR.
Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney has been a staple of the Las Vegas sports scene for years, offering his thoughts on everything from UNLV athletics to the National Finals Rodeo to the Raiders, Knights, Aces and A’s.
Here are his favorite stories from 2023 along with his thoughts on each:
1. ‘We want our team’: A’s fans emotional about proposed Las Vegas move
Fans of the Oakland A’s, needless to say, weren’t happy with the team’s impending move to Las Vegas. They staged rallies and protests and let their voices be heard loud and clear. This piece had myself and a photographer travel to Oakland in April to get an up-close-and-personal look at how they were reacting to the Las Vegas move.
2. Graney: Pin the blame on Mark Davis for Raiders’ failures
The firings of Josh McDaniels as coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager of the Raiders fell directly on the shoulders of owner Mark Davis. He’s the one who hired both to turn the franchise around. They failed miserably during their short tenure. Davis needs to get his next picks right.
3. Graney: Knights parade one to relish and remember
You can say one thing about the Golden Knights — even during a grand celebration for winning the Stanley Cup, they never forgot their short history in Las Vegas. That included helping the town heal after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The Knights partied like nobody’s business at their championship parade, all the while honoring those who lost their lives.
4. NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
The National Finals Rodeo hit Las Vegas again this December and Lisa Lockhart returned for a 17th straight time. She’s 58 and still one of the best barrel racers out there, having won more prize money at the NFR than anyone in history at their event.
5. Henderson All-Stars eliminated in Little League World Series
There are few events like the Little League World Series and Henderson became the second team in Nevada history to qualify this past August. Like with Mountain Ridge in 2014, the kids from Henderson did their state proud. They were one of the final six teams in the bracket. Their memories will last a lifetime, a trip not lost on the team’s manager and players.
Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.