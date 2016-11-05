Father Time hasn’t met the legend of Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao will engage WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, some seven months after defeating Timothy Bradley by unanimous decision.

If we are basing our judgment on the typical depiction of Father Time — an elderly bearded man with wings, dressed in a robe and carrying a scythe and an hourglass or other timekeeping device — then it’s pretty clear boxing icon Manny Pacquiao hasn’t reached that revealing moment when man walks around a puddle instead of through it.

He has a ways to go before his knees buckle but his belt won’t.

“I’m not done yet,” Pacquiao said.

How can he be?

How can you come back from something you never really left?

Pacquiao will engage WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on Saturday night at the Thomas &Mack Center some seven months after defeating Timothy Bradley via unanimous decision that was as dominating as it was expected.

That’s not retirement. That’s a vacation.

The thought that Pacquiao at age 37 and now serving as a senator in his native Philippines might not have prepared for Vargas as he has others during a career that includes eight division world titles, that he was far more focused on his political responsibilities back home than how to defeat the Palo Verde High alumnus who has suffered just one professional loss in 28 fights, defines a major reason some believe Vargas as a plus-525 underdog might have a chance to retain his belt by scoring a historic win in his hometown.

It’s probably his only one.

The version of Pacquiao that beat Bradley for a third time in April (yes, that split decision victory for the latter in the first fight was as ridiculous as it was disputed) was hardly one that screamed of an aging champion whose skills have declined to that inevitable and unrelenting point of no return.

Vargas can’t beat that version. He needs a lesser one.

It’s true that even the greatest of champions never see slippage coming, and that it has often arrived and taken hold of once-immense abilities before the fighter can attempt to fend it off. It’s like Leatherface popping up out of nowhere in the red room and smacking the boyfriend in the head with a hammer.

It’s over in an instant.

But the idea that Pacquiao isn’t the same fighter because he long ago lost his one-punch power is as laughable as Top Rank chairman Bob Arum on Wednesday suggesting relations between the United States and the Philippines are as strong as ever. Rodrigo Duterte disagrees. So, too, does America’s sinking ship in the Pacific.

Pacquiao hasn’t scored a knockout win since November 2009 and yet has won eight fights (nine if you count the debacle of a decision against Bradley in 2012) in 11 chances since that time. Lacking the force that once defined his greatness has hardly made him old and incapable.

“Slippage happens, and it happens quickly,” said Freddie Roach, trainer to Pacquiao for 15 years. “It hasn’t yet with Manny. I watch him carefully every day. He’s 100 percent right now. He’s actually better than I thought he was when we first started together. We have an agreement. When he starts slipping, I’m going to tell him and he’s going to retire. And he will.

“The thing is, world champions only fight twice a year now. Their activity isn’t as big as it once was. There aren’t as many gym wars. We train eight weeks before a fight. That’s it. And then he stays in shape playing basketball and other sports. Manny doesn’t take punishment every day of his life. We’re like father and son. Once I see the slippage and let him know, he will retire. But not yet. Not even close.”

If what Roach insists — that Pacquiao is as good as ever and that he will score his first knockout victory in seven years on Saturday — the heavy odds against Vargas seem reasonable.

Vargas is 10 years younger and nearly 5 inches taller than Pacquiao, thus the fight’s promotional motto of a hungry lion facing the living legend. But when he has been at his best, Pacquiao has faced fighters who want to engage and enter the ring overly aggressive. Names such as Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto all believed their size advantage would ultimately overwhelm Pacquiao.

All were foolishly mistaken.

Vargas said this week he never has been surprised in the ring, that he never has encountered something early in a fight from his opponent for which he hadn’t trained. That’s almost impossible to believe, just as it is to think Vargas is totally prepared for what will be by far the most elite and experienced adversary from whom he has ever touched gloves.

“We should always expect the best,” said Dewey Cooper, trainer to Vargas. “That keeps us from making careless decisions. I would be really ignorant to think (Pacquiao) is going to be at a decline. He’s most likely going to be the same or better. We expect the best. We prepare for the best. We want the best. I’m never going to tell my fighter anyone is going to be in decline. I would need to have my head on a guillotine for even putting that message out there. We expect the best version of (Pacquiao).”

Jessie Vargas can’t beat that version.

He needs to hope the senator instead resembles an elderly bearded man with wings.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be a heard on “Seat and Ed” on Fox Sports 1340 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.