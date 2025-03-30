73°F
Ed Graney

Final Four coach thought he had a chance at UNLV job 4 years ago

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer waves the net after cutting the last piece after Duke defeated Alab ...
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer waves the net after cutting the last piece after Duke defeated Alabama in an Elite Eight round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
March 30, 2025 - 10:10 am
 

Jon Scheyer has led Duke basketball to a Final Four in just his third season as coach.

But back in 2021, he was looking at another job.

The one at UNLV.

Following an Elite Eight win against Alabama on Saturday, Scheyer told CBS Sports that he interviewed for the Runnin’ Rebels position.

He said the UNLV job excited he and his wife Marcelle the most, even more than the DePaul job he was also chasing.

“It got crazy the last couple weeks,” Scheyer told CBS Sports about that time.

UNLV instead hired Kevin Kruger. He was fired this month after four seasons with no NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Rebels hired Josh Pastner as Kruger’s replacement last week.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

