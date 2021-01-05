Final grades for Raiders’ 2020 season

Defense was the bane of the Raiders’ existence. There was no Alpha to lean on for a unit that couldn’t remain healthy. No true leader to follow.

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney discusses the grades he gives the Raiders after the team finished 8-8. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders take the field at an empty Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after converting the winning two point conversion in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

OFFENSE: B

If you like numbers, the Raiders delivered.

By most individual metrics, Derek Carr was a Top 10 quarterback while throwing for a career-high 4,103 yards. For the first time in franchise history, the Raiders had a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher (Josh Jacobs) and 1,000-yard receiver (Darren Waller) in consecutive seasons.

Waller set the team record for most catches (107) in a season. Jacobs became the first running back in franchise history to begin his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard efforts.

Nelson Agholor was a find at receiver, totaling a single-season career-best 896 yards while ranking second in the NFL with six touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards.

But the offensive line couldn’t stay healthy and Jacobs averaged just 3.9 yards per carry for what was a terribly inconsistent run game. Rookie wideout and first-round pick Henry Ruggs disappointed with just 26 catches on 43 targets, and the Raiders ranked 23rd in red-zone scoring percentage (54.2), again settling for far too many field goals.

Turnovers were also a big issue. The Raiders had a league-high 16 fumbles and were minus-11 in turnover ratio.

DEFENSE: F

Ah, the bane of the Raiders’ existence.

There was no Alpha to lean on for a unit that couldn’t remain healthy. No true leader to follow. No type of player any good defense features to make a difference. No accountability.

The Raiders again had a devil of a time creating their own luck, ranking 30th among NFL teams with just 15 takeaways. They couldn’t pressure the quarterback much at all, totaling just 21 sacks to rank 29th in the league.Maxx Crosby led the team in sacks for a second straight season, but even his production dropped from 10 to seven.

Some of those signed via free agency — linebacker Cory Littleton (82 tackles, Pro Football Focus rating of 71 out of 90 eligible linebackers) and tackle Maliek Collins (125th out of 130 tackles) — seriously underperformed when healthy.

Others — linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (81 tackles, 20th out of 90) for one — were better. And for as much as second-year end Clelin Ferrell improved, second-year safety Johnathan Abram and rookie cornerback Damon Arnette struggled mightily.

The Raiders ranked 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points against, allowing averages of 389.1 and 29.9. Now, they get to hire a new coordinator to try to fix things.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Daniel Carlson deserves a majority of the praise here. The placekicker set a franchise record for points in a season with 144. He ranked fourth in the NFL in field goals made (33) and his 94.3 percentage was sixth among those with a minimum of 15 attempts. Carlson also led the league in field goals made between 20-29 yards — a perfect 18-for-18.

The Raiders might have found their punt returner of the future in Hunter Renfrow, whose 11.5 average helped the team rank fifth in the NFL. A.J. Cole averaged a net of 40.1 yards per punt and had 20 of 44 offerings downed inside the 20-yard line.

The next step here is for Renfrow and other returners to create the sort of big plays that separate the better units across the league.

COACHING: C

It is an overall mark based on an 8-8 finish. The Raiders have improved their win total under Jon Gruden each of the last three seasons, but none have brought a playoff berth.

Gruden admittedly needs to do a better job shaping his roster and then coaching it. His career-long issues with late-season stumbles from those teams he leads need to cease if the Raiders are ever to reach any real promise under him.

Everyone needs to be better.

— Ed Graney/Review-Journal