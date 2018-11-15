Ed Graney

Golden Knights can get well against Pacific Division

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 11:37 pm
 

It has not yet reached any drastic levels of craziness. There isn’t a smoking chair in the locker room. Nobody has reported a chicken strutting around the practice rink. There isn’t a tiger in sight … or anyone relieving themselves next to one.

I suppose someone could be missing a tooth.

Hockey players and all.

The idea of a Stanley Cup Finals hangover having hit the Golden Knights the size of a popular Hollywood movie (or three) seems to be a leading reason for how a second season has begun for Vegas.

(Well, that and the team hasn’t been any good).

But that could all change quickly, of course, because here comes the oh-so-average Pacific Division.

Which is known around Las Vegas as the gift that keeps on giving.

The Knights returned home Wednesday night to a place they more than owned last season for a game in a division they more than dominated, staying true to form by beating Anaheim 5-0 before an announced crowd of 18,111 at T-Mobile Arena.

Talk about a torch in the darkness for a Knights side in need of a path to follow back to contention. Vegas was 20-6-3 against the Pacific last season and is 2-0-1 thus far in 2018.

I’m pretty sure Anaheim — which is now 1-5 against the Knights over the past two seasons and has been outscored 8-1 in two meetings this year — knows how most West Coast Conference basketball teams feel when meeting Gonzaga.

The Knights were good on Wednesday. The Ducks were awful.

It’s usually some combination of both.

None of it means things are vastly different for Vegas from when the puck dropped, that the ills of the season’s first 19 games have suddenly been cured. This is still the team that went 1-3 on a most recent road trip, still missing significant pieces and waiting for key names from that Stanley Cup run to re-discover an expected level of production, still beset with injuries and lack depth to cover all that is lost because of them.

Vegas is still 8-10-1 and tied for sixth with Arizona for a reason.

“It’s a long year in a tough league,” said defenseman Shea Theodore. “Have to keep battling, keep grinding, keep working. I don’t see any panic in the room. Guys are showing up and working hard every day. People are panicking on social media, but we feel we’re a good team. We’re confident in what we have.

“There are going to be ups and downs. We just need to stop the downs and get going in the right direction.”

Eakin a surprise

It was certainly a step toward that Wednesday, when a Knights team that entered averaging just 2.3 goals — ahead of only, you guessed it, Pacific teams Anaheim and Los Angeles — had four after two periods.

Nate Schmidt will certainly help things when he returns from his 20-game suspension on Sunday in Edmonton, the team’s best defenseman sure to improve what has been a below average transition game. The Knights will go from defense to offense a lot better with Schmidt on the ice.

It also taken, as the Knights have tried to at least keep their sticks within a .500 record to this point, those not really expected to contribute in certain ways doing so. Ryan Reaves is one such player. So is Cody Eakin.

You never knew what to make of the Vegas third line last year, even with all the winning, never knew what purpose is was supposed to add each night, and then you saw Washington’s third line dominate in the Finals and were really dumbfounded about that of the Knights.

But whether centering the third line earlier this season or now the second as Paul Stastny and Erik Haula recover from major injuries, Eakin has been more than a pleasant surprise. He scored twice Wednesday and now has seven goals, second on the team.

You need that when leading guys are hurt and others like second-liner and new face Max Pacioretty (two assists Wednesday) have struggled to get on track. You need that when things have been, as Theodore says, so up and down.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, we’re not where we want to be in the standings,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “But we have a lot of games left. We are far from out of the race.”

More importantly, they have 26 remaining against Pacific teams.

Or, in other words, the sort of torch in the darkness from which a struggling team can find a path back to contention.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Fleury Shuts Out Anaheim
Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0. Marc-Andre Fleury gets his third shutout on the season in his shiny new pads. Adam Hill, Dave Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant on the Golden Knights win over the Ducks
Gerard Gallant discusses how key the home victory over the Anaheim Ducks was for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Knights after their 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights players talk about the 5-0 win on their home ice over the Anaheim Ducks.
Gerard Gallant On Haula And Stastny Status
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallants speaks after practice about the status of Erik Haula and Paul Stastny.
Golden Edge: Alex Tuch Interview
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz interview Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch.
Golden Edge Mailbag With Alex Tuch
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch is LIVE in-studio for our VGK Mailbag with reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill!
Golden Edge: November 12 Practice
Ben Gotz and David Schoen discuss Nate Schmidt's return to practice, Gallant's absence, and Erik Haula's injury.
Nate Schmidt On Suspension
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about his suspension.
Golden Edge: Knights Coming Home After Loss To Boston
Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen goes over the Knights loss to the Boston Bruins.
Golden Edge: Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal
Max Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal, but it is former Golden Knight Tomas Tatar who scores the game winner for the Canadiens defeating the Knights 5-4. David Schoen reports from Montreal.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Senators On The Road
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights win against the Senators.
Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses his suspension
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses his suspension after practice in Ottawa (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gallant on Toronto loss
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Golden Edge: Knights Shutout the Hurricanes
The Golden Knights defeat Carolina 3-0, with Marc-Andre Fleury marking his 50th career shutout. Adam Hill and Ed Graney report from T-Mobile Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury and William Carrier on the Knights Win Over Carolina
November 3, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena.
Coach Gallant Presser
Gerard Gallant speaks after the Knights defeat Carolina 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena November 3, 2018.
Golden Edge: Knights Feeling Blue After Loss In St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
Gallant on consistency after a loss to the Nashville Predators
Coach Gerard Gallant says the Golden Knights are playing well in stretches, but consistency has been a problem. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fleury on commercial
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about a commercial that features him in disguise as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury on wig
Marc-Andre Fleury puts on a blond wig at the end of practice to get some laughs.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Predators
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Knights 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge Mailbag - October 30, 2018
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz answer your burning questions about the Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Marchessault Hits Penalty Shot in OT
The Golden Knights defeat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime. Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant says team's tenacity led to OT win over the Senators
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the Golden Knights win over the Ottawa Senators in overtime and how Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch's contributions helped.
Golden Knights talk OT win, ready for road games
The Vegas Golden Knights talk about winning in overtime against the Ottawa Senators and how they will carry over that momentum on their upcoming road games.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Tampa, Pacioretty Exits Game
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz and David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Golden Knights locker room post following loss to Lightning
The Vegas Golden Knights agreed following their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that they need to play more aggressive and be more consistent throughout the game to come out victorious.
Gallant says Golden Knights need to play hungrier
Following the Vegas Golden Knights loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Gerard Gallant says the team needs to play hungrier and be more consistent to get wins.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall Short to Canucks in Shootout
The Golden Knights lose 3-2 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks, but announce after the game that they have signed Nate Schmidt to a 6 year contract extension. Adam Hill, David Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights coach Gallant on team's loss to Vancouver, Schmidt's new deal
Following the Golden Knights 3-2 loss to the Canucks, head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the missed opportunities and also spoke about Nate Schmidt's new contract with the team.
Golden Knights discuss shootout loss to Canucks
The Vegas Golden Knights discuss their loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the T-Mobile Arena.
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like