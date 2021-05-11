Golden Knights’ management has right idea of going all-in

Limited to 15 skaters in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, the Golden Knights are still led by management intent on doing whatever is needed to win.

The narrative we observed Monday night actually began Oct. 12, when the Golden Knights signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $8.8 million.

When president of hockey operations George McPhee and general manager Kelly McCrimmon walked up to that steel gray and gold poker table and went all-in.

Hardly a shock. It’s how they operate. Have since the expansion season that really wasn’t one.

Make that how they should always operate.

There would be no Honda West Division title won by the Golden Knights this particular evening, such opportunity lost in a 2-1 defeat to Colorado before 7,567 at T-Mobile Arena.

It means the Avalanche control their destiny in regard to a Honda title and earning the No. 1 seed in the divisional playoffs. The Knights, for the first time in what seems a long time, need help to hang such a banner.

A limited lineup

They were limited to 15 skaters Monday — yes, one-five — in the season’s biggest game because of salary cap constraints.

It’s the central storyline from this one.

The Knights knew that by signing one of the world’s best players at his position in Pietrangelo, such issues could and likely would arise at times. It’s a route that has seen them short of skaters nine games, but none as limited as 15.

The latest example centered on forward Peyton Krebs, who suffered a fractured jaw against St. Louis on Saturday. Had it been any other player hurt against the Blues, the Knights could have done some cap maneuvering and had closer to a full lineup against Colorado. But it wasn’t. So you move forward and hope nobody passes out from exhaustion.

“When we make our lineup on a night-to-night basis, we dress the players that we think are going to give us the best chance to win the game that night,” McCrimmon said.

It’s a mindset that reaches far beyond a single game. Every year in the short-lived history of this franchise — be it at the trade deadline or in the offseason — management has made moves it believes would strengthen an already-solid roster. And there have been far more hits than misses.

So while playing short in the moment is absolutely on those making such decisions, none of it will be given a second thought should the Knights win the Stanley Cup.

More organizations should follow the Knights’ lead. It’s not just hockey. It’s the Cleveland Browns reportedly having no interest in entering the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes because they’re happy with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. That’s fine. But it’s also a long-term viewpoint.

You’ve heard the line — the future depends on what we do in the present.

Then try to win now. When you’re close enough that opportunity exists to claim a championship, make the necessary moves to improve your chances even more. Do everything possible to hang the one banner every player and coach and team and fan covets most.

That’s what to expect from McPhee and McCrimmon.

Need good health

The loss of Krebs — who played well enough in the previous four games to at least make you believe he might have been a playoff option — is difficult for a young player. You also can’t plan for him — or anyone else — taking a puck to the face.

But this is far more significant for the Golden Knights: Having a healthy roster when the postseason begins this weekend. Having players such as Max Pacioretty and Alec Martinez and Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek ready to go when things really matter.

The Knights couldn’t have done much more or worked harder while being so limited Monday. They outshot Colorado 37-21. The effort was absurdly good. Just didn’t go their way.

They were short skaters for a reason, and it’s one not enough folks throughout sports embrace.

Go for it. Push all the chips in. Explain what you must later.

Shouldn’t that always be the goal?

