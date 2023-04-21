Golden Knights ride 2nd-period effort to series-tying win

The Golden Knights found their game after the first period and defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday to even the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series 1-1.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23), defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7), right wing Michael Amadio (22), and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after Eichel scored during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) moves to save against Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) while Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) reaches to defend during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) saves the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If they can win three more games in this best-of-seven series, if they can eventually close out Winnipeg, the Golden Knights will look back on things and know this: The second period of Game 2 changed everything.

Perhaps an entire team’s fortune.

The Knights tied the series at a game apiece with a 5-2 win Thursday night before an inspired 18,333 at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 3 is Saturday in Winnipeg.

It’s on now.

Into the fight

“Some of our veteran guys pulled us into the fight,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We had an honest conversation after the first period about that, and we were much better … You don’t want to dig yourself too a big hole.”

It began as Game 1 ended, the Jets a better side after 20 minutes. Vegas through the first four periods of the series had a goal and 25 shots. Ouch, is right.

The Jets had as many shots (17) in the opening period Thursday as the Knights did in Game 1. Had that sort of vibe early.

The Knights were just frustrated against a Winnipeg side that was flying around the ice and having its way at both ends. Something had to give.

So the Knights responded with their best period of the series. Might have just saved them.

They came to life because they had to, because this game, maybe the series in a way, was slipping away from them a bit. They found themselves. More important, they found their game.

There hasn’t been a better Knights player through six periods than center William Karlsson, who scored his second goal of the series to make it 1-1. Shot from the slot.

Jack Eichel, who had about as forgettable a playoff debut as one could know Tuesday, then gave the Knights their first lead of the series on a beautiful deflection of an Alex Pietrangelo shot.

The Knights would aim 20 of them at Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the second period, their play even better than it was poor since the series began.

“We weren’t happy with the last game and wanted to be better going into this one,” Karlsson said. “Of course I want to contribute, and to score again is always fun. Just tried to get us on the board and bring some energy.”

I suppose this is also why you let Mark Stone play until the rust comes off.

He missed three months and 39 games following a second back surgery. He returned for Game 1 and looked like a guy who hadn’t competed since early January.

Looked all out of sorts.

He was so much different Thursday. So much better.

Stone scored twice and added an assist in nearly 18 minutes of ice time.

“I don’t want to miss this,” he said. “I want to be part of it. Since I got traded here, this is the team I want to play for, win with, go to war with. Just being back means the world to me. It’s the playoffs. It’s one game. I just don’t want to miss this.”

And when Stone finished a Chandler Stephenson pass at 13:01 of the third period by tapping in his team’s fourth goal, the captain celebrated as only he can.

He skated toward the bench and pounded his stick to the ice. Knew how big the win was. Knew how massive gaining a split at home might prove.

Kept pressing

And if this is how things go and the Knights eventually win a series, look back at that second period from Game 2.

It’s when they found life.

When they discovered the side that earned a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

“You have to keep pressing when you put your foot on the gas, and we did to get our fourth one (via Stone),” goalie Laurent Brossoit said. “Eventually, the best defense is a good offense, and we need to carry that into Winnipeg and then throughout the series.”

Need to play as they did the final 40 minutes Thursday.

When veterans pulled them into the fight. It’s on now.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.