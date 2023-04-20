Golden Knights won’t overreact to Game 1 loss against Jets

The Golden Knights weren’t good at much of anything in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. But don’t expect this veteran team to panic facing a 1-0 deficit.

There are nine Stanley Cups among six players in the room. Guys who have been there, done that, done it again and again.

So it shouldn’t surprise you if the Golden Knights handle their Game 1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday in the best-of-seven playoff series with a more seasoned approach than would a much younger side.

There isn’t a hint of overreaction.

“The group we have in here has a lot of experience in the playoffs and has won a lot of games,” forward Chandler Stephenson said. “Everyone knows it’s a roller coaster. Can’t let your emotions get too high or too low. We just need to be better. That’s the bottom line.”

The Knights weren’t good at most anything Tuesday in falling 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena. It was one of the franchise’s worst playoff performances. Perhaps only a 7-1 trouncing by Colorado in 2021 would rank as a more disappointing effort.

But resolve has also defined the Knights in these situations.

Handled moments well

Since a magical expansion season, they are 3-2 when trailing a series 1-0. They’ve shown an ability to bounce back, to learn from an early defeat and answer with a much better outing.

They even rallied from down 2-0 in that series against the Avalanche. Won four straight.

They’ve even had three-game win streaks on four occasions after losing an opening game. They’ve handled these sorts of moments well.

‘We didn’t play our game, and that’s probably more on us than anything,” center Jack Eichel said. “The way we played throughout the season, we think teams need to adapt to us. Given them credit. They played a good game. But we didn’t play well enough from our own standpoint.”

How they insist things can be better to a man: It all begins on the forecheck, which for some reason disappeared after a decent start. They need to work harder on loose pucks while getting inside far more.

Yes. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck is one of the world’s best, but even he will give up rebounds that can be cashed in by those in front. There weren’t near enough Knights around Hellebuyck on Tuesday. Pushed far too much outside.

You can’t give up too many odd-man rushes to the Jets and have to figure out a way to execute better when they clog the middle of the ice. The Knights had 17 shots. Total. They had two in the third period. The power play continues to fail them.

“The playoffs are about the response,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s in Game 2, shift to shift. How do you respond? The entire game wasn’t near the level it needs to be playoff caliber. I think everyone knows (a series) isn’t won or lost after one game. We have to get better. For us, a lot better. But we’re not going to define ourselves by one game.”

And it’s not necessarily a new position for the franchise.

Ample experience

There was Winnipeg in the Western Conference Final during that first season. There was Minnesota in 2021. There was Colorado that same year.

Rallied in all for wins after being down at least 1-0 in a series.

The Knights have been in this place. Know what to expect.

Let’s see what they do this time around.

Hey, it can’t possibly be worse than Tuesday.

I mean, for their sake.

“Listen, we’re not going to win 16 in a row on our way to where we want to be, so there are going to be ups and downs,” defenseman Nic Hague said. “It’s important to manage them. We’re not going to be perfect. Nobody is. We can certainly be better, and we will be.

“Our best game is still ahead of us. It’s a whole different world with the playoffs. They came out flying and deserved to win. Now, we have the rest of the series to turn things around and be better.”

A team with veteran leadership usually is.

