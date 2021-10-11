Grading Raiders’ 20-9 loss to Bears

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sucked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) eludes Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley (20) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled short of the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

How the Raiders performed in a 20-9 loss against the Bears.

Offense: F

This is simple — until what is a terrible situation across the offensive front improves, the Raiders will struggle to beat anyone. Chicago was in Derek Carr’s face all afternoon, totaling three sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and three passes defended, and it just got worse and worse. Josh Jacobs was limited to 48 yards on 15 carries. Carr finished 22-of-35 for 206 yards with an interception. The Raiders moved first-round pick Alex Leatherwood inside to guard and started Brandon Parker at right tackle. None of it worked. If it’s true that as an offensive line goes so goes a team, the Raiders are in a heap of trouble.

Defense: B-minus

They gifted Chicago its first touchdown with two roughing the passer penalties and a hands-to-the-face infraction. But surrendering 20 points at home against a team you’re favored to beat by 5½ should be enough if your offense is able to score more than nine. Yannnick Ngakoue had two sacks, Denzel Perryman a team-high 12 tackles. The Raiders limited Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields to 111 yards passing and just 4 yards on the ground. The Raiders also had stops on two third-and-1 plays in the second half. Not that its offense then stood up and did much about it.

Special teams: A

It was a nice afternoon for punter AJ Cole, who averaged 56 yards on four attempts with a long of 70. Daniel Carlson made his only field-goal attempt, hitting from 31 yards that gave the Raiders a short-lived 3-0 lead.

Coaching: F

Whether or not the controversy surrounding Jon Gruden’s 2011 email in regards to players union chief DeMaurice Smith had anything to do with such a poor effort can’t be totally known. What was obvious: The Raiders were unfocused, undisciplined and once again awful offensively for long stretches. Make that 11 straight games dating to last season when the Raiders haven’t scored on their opening possession. Gruden and his staff better discover a way to fix things up front on offense.

— Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal