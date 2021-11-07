Grading Raiders’ 23-16 loss to Giants

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets ready to take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

How the Raiders performed in a 23-16 loss to the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Offense: F

It could be B … for brutal. You’re looking at the side of the ball that cost its team a game, led by three turnovers from quarterback Derek Carr (including a pick-six and a fumble from the Giants 13 with under 50 seconds remaining). The Raiders were also a woeful 1-for-6 in the red zone. Carr would throw for 296 yards. The Raiders would rush for 117. But the miscues from their leader were just too much to overcome. “That’s why we lost,” Carr said. “Please just talk about me turning the ball over. At the end of the day, we just need to be better. I have to be better. This one is on me.”

Defense: B

The Giants might have scored 23, but six came off the interception of Carr and three more off a short field for New York following a second pick from the Raiders’ quarterback. That’s good enough defense to win. There were some forgettable second-half penalties on rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, one on a drive culminating in a New York field goal. Yannick Ngakoue had two sacks, one that caused a fumble. He also had two tackles for loss. Denzel Perryman led the team with 10 tackles.

Special teams: D

You can’t miss a 25-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter with your team trailing 20-16. Daniel Carlson did. Color punter AJ Cole one tough hombre. He got blown up by the Giants’ Keion Crossen when helping to cover one punt but then returned for his second. You know it’s a bad day when the usually reliable Hunter Renfrow makes a bad decision by letting one punt drop and be downed deep inside his own territory and then fumbles when returning another (the Raiders recovered).

Coaching: D

They never got anything going offensively. While the red-zone woes were mostly because of Carr’s inability to discover any sort of rhythm or feel, it still points in some manner to those on the sidelines. Gus Bradley’s defense was solid, but the Raiders also gave up a touchdown on an opponent’s first drive of a game for the third straight time.

— Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal