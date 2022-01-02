Grading Raiders’ 23-20 win against Colts

Raiders were steady enough in all three phases of the game to pull off a critical road victory.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) block a rush by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown, a call that was later reversed, to Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs leaving behind Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How the Raiders performed in a 23-20 win against the Colts.

Offense: B

Things were really good at the beginning and end and not so much in the middle. But it was enough. Derek Carr went 24-for-31 passing for 255 yards. His touchdown toss to Hunter Renfrow with over 11 minutes left gave the Raiders a 20-17 lead. Zay Jones was exceptional with eight catches for a career-high 120 yards. Renfrow caught seven balls for 76 yards and the score. Running back Josh Jacobs played most of the game banged up, but still managed a 2-yard scoring run and 63 yards on 16 carries.

Defense: B

This side of the ball was stellar all afternoon, except for allowing a late drive in the first half that led to a Jonathan Taylor score. Taylor, the league’s leading rusher, went for 108 yards on 20 carries. Divine Deablo led the Raiders with nine tackles and a pass defended. Roderic Teamer and Darius Philon each added eight tackles. Yannick Ngakoue had the team’s lone sack, along with four quarterback hits. Carson Wentz was held to just 148 yards passing. The Colts’ quarterback completed just 16-of-27.

Special teams: B

Daniel Carlson has been clutch all season and was again Sunday, nailing the game-winning field goal from 33 yards out as time expired. He made two others — from 47 and 44 yards — but his kickoff out of bounds late in the second quarter gave the Colts life at their own 40. They would score right before halftime and cut the margin to 13-10. Renfrow had a 41-yard punt return in the first quarter, which the Raiders turned into three points and 10-0 lead. A.J. Cole dropped one of his two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Coaching: A

There is no other grade available when you make the season’s most important call yet. Rich Bisaccia showed faith in his team and it paid off in the best of ways, going for it on fourth-and-2 from the Indianapolis 11 with 11:24 remaining. Carr then threw the go-ahead touchdown to Renfrow. Gus Bradley’s defense continues to be far better than not. Whatever happens with the coaching staff at season’s end, the Raiders need to keep Bradley and continue what he has made of the defense.

— Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal