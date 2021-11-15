Grading Raiders’ loss against to Chiefs

The Raiders managed just 15 first downs on offense. And on defense, they had just three hits on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes via 50 dropbacks.

How the Raiders performed in a 41-14 loss against the Chiefs.

Offense: F

The bad and the ugly of it. The Raiders managed just 15 first downs, 299 total yards and possessed the ball for just 24:34. They couldn’t do much of anything against what has been the sieve of a Kansas City defense most of this season. They ran 14 times for 50 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr finished 25-of-35 for 261 yards with two scores and an interception. His numbers were better than pedestrian, but the offense he directed was 1-of-9 on third down and only reached the red zone twice. They never posed a threat of any kind.

Defense: F

Think about this: The Raiders had just three hits on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes via 50 dropbacks. Stupid penalties. Dropped would-be interceptions. Didn’t tackle well at all. Oh, and the Raiders still can’t defend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Never have and likely never will. He finished with eight catches for 119 yards. Mahomes was 21-of-28 over the opening 30 minutes because he ripped the Raiders time and again off play-action. It only continued in the second half, the Chiefs’ star finishing 35-of-50 for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Special teams: D-minus

One of the game’s stranger moments came at the end of a long return from the Chiefs, when Raiders’ punter AJ Cole blew up the play by causing a fumble that was recovered by tight end Foster Moreau. Cole averaged 50 yards on five attempts — one was partially blocked — and Daniel Carlson was limited to two extra points. The Raiders were totally lost on a second-half fake punt in which the Chiefs then scored on the continued drive. A neutral zone infraction on an extra point? Yikes.

Coaching: F

If there ever was one for an interim head coach, the Rich Bisaccia honeymoon is over. The Raiders were dominated on both sides of the ball and never adjusted enough to turn the tide. They couldn’t get home against Mahomes and the run game was non-existent. Bisaccia and his staff were out-coached in every manner by Andy Reid and Co. I mean, this part was a mismatch with a capital M.

— Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal