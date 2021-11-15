62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Ed Graney

Grading Raiders’ loss against to Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights Week 10
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2021 - 9:24 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24 ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is up ended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Arma ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is up ended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts (23) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates after making a touchdown recepti ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates after making a touchdown reception with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive back Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Will ...
Raiders defensive back Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) breaks off a big run past Raiders cornerback Nat ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) breaks off a big run past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nna ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 41-14 loss against the Chiefs.

Offense: F

The bad and the ugly of it. The Raiders managed just 15 first downs, 299 total yards and possessed the ball for just 24:34. They couldn’t do much of anything against what has been the sieve of a Kansas City defense most of this season. They ran 14 times for 50 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr finished 25-of-35 for 261 yards with two scores and an interception. His numbers were better than pedestrian, but the offense he directed was 1-of-9 on third down and only reached the red zone twice. They never posed a threat of any kind.

Defense: F

Think about this: The Raiders had just three hits on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes via 50 dropbacks. Stupid penalties. Dropped would-be interceptions. Didn’t tackle well at all. Oh, and the Raiders still can’t defend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Never have and likely never will. He finished with eight catches for 119 yards. Mahomes was 21-of-28 over the opening 30 minutes because he ripped the Raiders time and again off play-action. It only continued in the second half, the Chiefs’ star finishing 35-of-50 for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Special teams: D-minus

One of the game’s stranger moments came at the end of a long return from the Chiefs, when Raiders’ punter AJ Cole blew up the play by causing a fumble that was recovered by tight end Foster Moreau. Cole averaged 50 yards on five attempts — one was partially blocked — and Daniel Carlson was limited to two extra points. The Raiders were totally lost on a second-half fake punt in which the Chiefs then scored on the continued drive. A neutral zone infraction on an extra point? Yikes.

Coaching: F

If there ever was one for an interim head coach, the Rich Bisaccia honeymoon is over. The Raiders were dominated on both sides of the ball and never adjusted enough to turn the tide. They couldn’t get home against Mahomes and the run game was non-existent. Bisaccia and his staff were out-coached in every manner by Andy Reid and Co. I mean, this part was a mismatch with a capital M.

— Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
2
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
3
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
4
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
5
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks dejected as he walks to the bench after thro ...
Graney: Bottom line, Raiders loss was on offense
By / RJ

Whether or not news of Henry Ruggs being involved in a crash that took the life of another translated into how the team performed Sunday, the Raiders’ offense was a hot mess.