Grading Raiders’ loss to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) takes out the feet of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the second half of an NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) heads to the end zone for a touchdown after recovering a fumble as Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) pursues him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia looks on as the Kansas City Chiefs score again late during the second half of an NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 48-9 loss against the Chiefs.

Offense: F

Each of three first-half turnovers were turned into Kansas City touchdowns as the Raiders were totally out of sync from the get-go. Josh Jacobs, Foster Moreau and even Hunter Renfrow all coughed up the ball. It was comical. Derek Carr and Zay Jones added second-half fumbles for a total of five.

The turnovers eventually led to 28 points for the Chiefs. The Raiders couldn’t run the ball — a total of 44 yards — and couldn’t protect Carr. He was sacked four times. Renfrow again produced with 13 catches for 117 yards and a score. Not that it mattered in the least.

Defense: F

It wasn’t helped by all those offensive miscues, but it also wasn’t any good. Patrick Mahomes rolled up a 139.2 quarterback rating in completing 20-of-24 for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders sacked Mahomes twice but never could consistently get stops.

Kansas City ran for 132 yards and amassed a total of 372. Johnathan Abram led the Raiders with 10 tackles. Divine Diablo added nine for a linebacker corps beset with injury.

Special teams: D

Daniel Carlson missed an extra point — why wouldn’t he on this day? — and made his only field-goal attempt from 26 yards. Tyron Johnson was just brought up from the practice squad and looked it returning kicks, unsure of his decision making more than once. AJ Cole, who like Carlson signed a contract extension this week, punted three times for a net of just 39.7 yards. But, hey, that fake punt late in the first half worked to put the Raiders —down 35-0 at the time — in position for a mighty field goal.

Coaching: A

For awful, abysmal, abominable, atrocious. So much for Rich Bisaccia’s process this week. The Raiders were unprepared and overmatched. The first-half beat-down was of ridiculous proportions. Bisaccia might be an interim head coach, but this is still the NFL and that was as embarrassing a performance over an opening 30 minutes as a team could deliver. Bisaccia. His staff. Everyone. A totally forgettable afternoon.

— Ed Graney, Review-Journal