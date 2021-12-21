Grading Raiders’ win against Browns
The Raiders nearly lost to a Browns team missing 18 players, including eight starters.
How the Raiders performed in a 16-14 win against the Browns.
Offense: C
They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. The approach became more and more apparent as the game wore on — use the clock, dare a depleted Cleveland offense to score enough — and the Raiders almost got bitten for it.
They threw it 38 times and ran it 25 more, a margin that wasn’t as wide until a few finals drives were needed to position themselves in field-goal range. Derek Carr surpassed 4,000 yards in passing for a fourth straight season. He hit eight receivers, led by Zay Jones (six for 67 yards) and Foster Moreau (seven for 65.)
Defense: B-plus
They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. Think back to the stop before halftime, which ended in a missed field goal by the Browns. Huge. Think back to another stop on Cleveland’s opening drive, followed by the Raiders marching 58 yards over 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Huge. Those are things that help win games decided by a last-second field goal.
The Browns managed just 236 total yards and only 13 first downs. Johnathan Abram led the Raiders with nine tackles — two for loss — before exiting with injury. It wasn’t a complete game by the defense, but it got the offense the ball back time and again for the opportunity to win it.
Special teams: C
They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. Daniel Carlson sure earned that recent contract extension, accounting for nine of the team’s 16 points. His 48-yard field goal as time expired won it. Liked the third-quarter fake punt until Carr gave the ball back via a fumble. A usually sure-handed returner in Hunter Renfrow muffed two punts, each of which he recovered.
Coaching: C
They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, for the most part, was content to be overly balanced, believing the team’s defense could hold up against a practice squad quarterback. The win keeps the team’s playoff hopes alive, which gives the coaching staff a passing grade. Barely in this sense, however.
— Ed Graney, Review-Journal