Grading Raiders’ win against Browns

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

How the Raiders performed in a 16-14 win against the Browns.

Offense: C

They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. The approach became more and more apparent as the game wore on — use the clock, dare a depleted Cleveland offense to score enough — and the Raiders almost got bitten for it.

They threw it 38 times and ran it 25 more, a margin that wasn’t as wide until a few finals drives were needed to position themselves in field-goal range. Derek Carr surpassed 4,000 yards in passing for a fourth straight season. He hit eight receivers, led by Zay Jones (six for 67 yards) and Foster Moreau (seven for 65.)

Defense: B-plus

They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. Think back to the stop before halftime, which ended in a missed field goal by the Browns. Huge. Think back to another stop on Cleveland’s opening drive, followed by the Raiders marching 58 yards over 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Huge. Those are things that help win games decided by a last-second field goal.

The Browns managed just 236 total yards and only 13 first downs. Johnathan Abram led the Raiders with nine tackles — two for loss — before exiting with injury. It wasn’t a complete game by the defense, but it got the offense the ball back time and again for the opportunity to win it.

Special teams: C

They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. Daniel Carlson sure earned that recent contract extension, accounting for nine of the team’s 16 points. His 48-yard field goal as time expired won it. Liked the third-quarter fake punt until Carr gave the ball back via a fumble. A usually sure-handed returner in Hunter Renfrow muffed two punts, each of which he recovered.

Coaching: C

They nearly lost to a team missing 18 players, including eight starters. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, for the most part, was content to be overly balanced, believing the team’s defense could hold up against a practice squad quarterback. The win keeps the team’s playoff hopes alive, which gives the coaching staff a passing grade. Barely in this sense, however.

— Ed Graney, Review-Journal