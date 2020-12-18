Grading the Raiders’ 30-27 loss against Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) gets tackled by Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) drops back to pass as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) is blocked during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) speaks to Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) before entering the football game during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

OFFENSE: B

Not only did backup quarterback Marcus Mariota come off the bench in place of the injured Derek Carr (groin) and complete 17-of-28 for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but he also ran nine times for 88 yards and a score. Darren Waller had nine catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs rushed 26 times for 76 yards and a score. More importantly, the Mariota-led attack did a nice job keeping the team’s defense off the field for much of the second half. The Chargers only ran 15 plays in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. Losing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a concussion hurt the Raiders in the latter stages of the game, limiting Mariota’s options. They were already without rookie Henry Ruggs.

DEFENSE: D

This just in: It wasn’t the coaching. Gone from the lineup were starters Clelin Ferrell, Nicholas Morrow, Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram. In the first game since defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired, the Raiders still struggled getting off the field and were far too soft/confused in pass coverage. The Chargers were 7-of-12 on third down and among those conversions were gains of 14, 17, 25 and 20 yards. It was a forgettable night for starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who was called for pass interference three times — including once in the end zone and another in overtime — and also for a personal foul (facemask). Keisean Nixon was burnt big-time by Jalen Guyton on a 53-yarder that allowed the Chargers’ first-and-goal from the 2 in the final minutes of overtime. They scored three plays later to win the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

It wasn’t the best of nights for punter AJ Cole, whose 19-yard shank near the end of the first half was eventually turned into a touchdown by the Chargers to assume a 17-10 lead at intermission. Cole also bobbled the snap on what would have been — yes, longshot for sure — a 65-yard field-goal attempt from Daniel Carlson at the end of regulation. Carlson made good from 23 yards in the first quarter and then from the same distance with 3:18 remaining in overtime.

COACHING: C

Jon Gruden obviously had a package of plays if and when Mariota would be needed and the Raiders did well to allow the quarterback to use his feet on several plays. But a forgettable two-minute drill near the end of the first half that concluded in a three-and-out and questionable calls on second and third downs inside the 5 with a chance to win in overtime doomed the Raiders’ chances. Rod Marinelli had his first crack at defensive coordinator for the Raiders but little changed in the results.

