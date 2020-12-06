Grading the Raiders’ 31-28 win against the Jets

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after throwing a game winning touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, right, catches a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

OFFENSE: B

You can’t beat a 46-yard game-winning touchdown pass with five seconds left for drama. It might have been as much a function of a terrible defensive call by the Jets, but Derek Carr (28-of-47, 381 yards, four total touchdowns) hitting rookie Henry Ruggs (3-84-1) in stride just might have saved the season for the Raiders, who remain in the hunt for a wild-card playoff berth. Carr, as he has been known to do throughout his career, followed a forgettable game (a 43-6 loss at Atlanta last week) with a terrific one. The Jets couldn’t cover tight end Darren Waller (13 catches, 200 yards, two scores). And if you need to know one of the true MVPs of this offense, just consider the Raiders rushed for 72 yards without starting running back Josh Jacobs (out with an injured ankle). Yes, he was more than missed. Devontae Booker went for a team-best 50 yards on 16 carries.

DEFENSE: B-minus

By the Raiders’ standard, this might warrant a higher mark. But given this was the Jets and the fourth-quarter collapse that allowed New York to assume a late lead, it’s hard to rate it much higher. The Jets — who lost starting running back Frank Gore on the game’s second play — still rushed for 206 yards. Clelin Ferrell returned to the lineup in a big way, accounting for two strip sacks that resulted in fumble recoveries (Maxx Crosby, Johnathan Hankins). Trayvon Mullen had an interception at one cornerback, but rookie Damon Arnette (concussion) was lost for the game on the tackle against Gore. Jeff Heath and Nick Kwiatkoski each had seven tackles. Ferrell added three quarterback hurries.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-minus

AJ Cole nearly had three punts downed inside the 10-yard line. The Raiders will take two, along with a 48-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. Cole averaged 43 yards on three kicks with a long of 51. The Jets averaged 29 yards on four kick returns, hence the minus.

COACHING: C

Just not sure how good a team the Raiders are right now. The win was absolutely critical to setting up a string of three consecutive home games, including against teams (Indianapolis and Miami) that would be in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today. But to follow the Atlanta debacle with barely escaping a winless Jets team suggests much still needs to be fixed. It would help Jon Gruden if his side got healthy. The Raiders almost played not to lose in the third quarter behind a running game that was pedestrian at best. But a road win is a road win. You take it and offer no apologies. “Plenty of things to clean up,” Gruden said. “But to go on the East Coast (and win) after a tough outing is a character builder for us.”

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.