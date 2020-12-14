Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) makes a catch with Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) on his back in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

OFFENSE: B-minus

Things started out well. Then the Raiders couldn’t finish in the red zone with touchdowns. Then things just got silly with turnovers, the last a pick-6 of quarterback Derek Carr by the Colts. Carr would complete 31-of-45 for 316 yards with two scores and two interceptions, but answering touchdowns with field goals isn’t getting it done when your defense is this bad. Carr also ran for a 5-yard score. But the Raiders couldn’t run much at all. Josh Jacobs returned to the lineup after missing last week with an injured ankle, managing just 49 yards on 13 carries. Carr’s touchdowns went to tight end Foster Moreau from 47 yards out and wide receiver Nelson Agholor from 21 yards. Because the defense played so poorly, “you get to the point where you’re second-guessing everything you’re doing offensively,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “It’s tough right now. But you have to stay confident that your (defensive) players are going to put it together.”

DEFENSE: F

The Raiders never did get to ol’ man Philip Rivers, who finished 19-of-28 for 244 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts. Whether it was bad angles by players like Johnathan Abram that led to long touchdown passes or others by Erik Harris that led to long runs, the Raiders were out of sorts on this side yet again. They had more ill-advised penalties — see the hold by Trayvon Mullen on a third-and-15 for the Colts from their own 15 — and never could get much of a handle on running back Jonathan Taylor (20 carries, 150 yards, two scores). Eight players caught passes for the Colts, led by T.Y. Hilton (5-86-2). “When you make it a one-possession game, you have to trust your defense,” Gruden said. “To be a championship team, you have to be a good football team in all three phases.”

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Not much to speak of here. Daniel Carlson was perfect on two field-goal attempts, making good from 25 and 23 yards. He’s now 26-of-28 on the season.

COACHING: F

One sign of good coaching is whether a team improves over the course of a season. Consider: In his last six NFL seasons (three with Tampa Bay and now three with the Raiders), Gruden is 10-24 from Week 12 on (if you count a wild-card playoff loss in 2007) and has had no winning records in those six-game stretches to end seasons. Those records are 1-5, 2-4, 2-4, 3-3, 1-5 and now 1-2 this year. The latter would be 0-3 if not for a serious brain cramp and all-out blitz call from now former Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Also, since winning the Super Bowl in 2002, Gruden’s teams are 17 games below .500 and have no playoff wins over nine seasons.

Ed Graney Review-Journal