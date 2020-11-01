Grading the Raiders’ win against Browns

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for extra yardage with Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33) and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

OFFENSE: B-plus

Fell just short of an “A” by not scoring on first-and-goal from the 2 in the fourth quarter. The key in bad weather is not turning the ball over and Las Vegas obliged. More patchwork from the offensive line — right tackle Trent Brown (ill) was a late scratch and backup Sam Young went down with injury — didn’t stop the Raiders from handling things up front. They rushed for 208 yards and a 4.6 average, dominating time of possession by nearly 16 minutes. Josh Jacobs broke out with 128 yards on 31 carries. Quarterback Derek Carr continued to make key plays with his feet, rushing six times for 41 yards. Las Vegas ran 71 plays to just 47 for the Browns. Hunter Renfrow scored the team’s lone touchdown, a 4-yard scoring pass from Carr with 14:53 left.

DEFENSE: B

Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said he and his staff were going to spend time in a laboratory this past week figuring out how better to stop people. Whatever they mixed in their silver and black beakers seemed to work. The Raiders were definitely aided by some key Cleveland drops and still lacked a viable pass rush, but allowing just six points on the road says it all. Lamarcus Joyner had two huge breakups against Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the end zone with the Browns trying to score late and pull within three. Five Raiders had at least four tackles, left by five each from Nevin Lawson, Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton. Kwiatkoski also forced an early fumble that was recovered by fellow linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Las Vegas jumping offsides three times during one Cleveland drive was, well, pretty awful.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B-plus

Daniel Carlson was 3-for-4 on field goals in the whipping winds around FirstEnergy Stadium, making good from 29, 33 and 24 yards. He missed his first attempt from 41, but it was into the wind and curled into the left crossbar, bouncing away.

COACHING: A

More and more, Tom Cable needs to be recognized, his offensive line having had its full allotment of starters for just three snaps this season. Gruden’s team was just tougher than Cleveland. His game plan perfectly matched the wretched weather, a guy who loves old-school football. He was able to line up his side and grind out a win by running the ball. A great call came on second-and-11 from the Cleveland 23 with under eight minutes left, having Carr keep around the right side for an 18-yard gain. Carlson would follow shortly with his third field goal, giving the Raiders a 10-point lead for the final margin.

— Ed Graney Review-Journal