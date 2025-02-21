Graney: 4 Nations Face-Off, capped by USA-Canada, was brilliant idea

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a huge hit for hockey, and even included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking a shot at the United States after the championship game.

Canada's Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after his game-winning goal against the United States during an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

United States' Jack Eichel skates in to celebrate the empty net goal over Canada by teammate Jake Guentzel (59) during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Jack Eichel (9) takes a shot as Canada's Thomas Harley (48) defends during second period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sweden's Leo Carlsson, top, loses his helmet on a hard check by United States' Jack Eichel during the third period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

United States' Brady Tkachuk, second from left, watches the puck enter the net on his goal against Canada during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

United States' Brady Tkachuk checks Canada's Devon Toews (5) during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Canada goalie Jordan Binnington, left, looks back at the puck on a goal by United States' Jake Sanderson during the second period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

United States' Brady Tkachuk, right, celebrates after his goal against Canada with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, left, during the first period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Canada's Sam Bennett (9) celebrates after his goal against the United States during the second period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

United States' Jake Sanderson (85) is congratulated after his goal against Canada during the second period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Canada, bottom, and United States, top, players shake hands following an overtime period of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

For a made-up hockey tournament, it was beyond fantastic.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is over, having brought together best against best from the NHL in an event that more than lived up to whatever hype might have preceded it.

It had a bit of everything.

And as Connor McDavid’s shot struck net to end Thursday’s final and give Canada a 3-2 overtime win against the United States, all the league had hoped such a tournament would provide came true.

Mostly, it increased popularity with those who might not otherwise have pointed their TV remotes at a hockey game. It drew in the casual sports fan for 10 memorable days.

This wasn’t your average All-Star experience.

A real competition

It was far better than Mac McClung leaping over a car to dunk a basketball or some of the NFL’s best players tearing flags off one another.

The 4 Nations was a real competition. Players skated with their hair on fire while representing their country. The fights. The checking. The defense.

It mattered to them. And that’s what mattered most. That’s what made this tournament so good. It was about the players. They’re responsible for all its success.

The final was also one of the most wagered hockey events in legal betting history. It apparently mattered to many watching, too.

And the political undertone of the event — fans booing national anthems, talk of tariffs and a 51st state — only added to the intrigue and intensity.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even took a shot at the United States, posting on X after the championship game: “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game.”

Golden Knights players were impressed with what they saw.

“It was fun to watch,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said Tuesday. “I think it turned out to be a brilliant idea. Got a lot of attention for the league, so from that standpoint it was good.

“USA versus Canada has been such a huge rivalry for so long, and now it’s back. I’m sure it feels pretty good to represent your country in games like that.”

And now, it’s time.

Getting back to a season at hand.

The Knights, tied with Edmonton with 72 points atop the Pacific Division while the Oilers have a game in hand, return to the ice against Vancouver on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

And now, it’s about a final stretch toward the playoffs and jockeying for the best position.

It will be interesting to see how some of those Knights who competed in the 4 Nations return after such an impassioned experience.

How the likes of Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin from Team USA and Mark Stone from Team Canada perform off such a trip.

This much is certain: Those fans who might not have realized the world-class ability Eichel has do now after watching the tournament. He was that good.

“I know they (Team USA players) are disappointed,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, part of Canada’s coaching staff, said after Thursday’s game. “But (Eichel) should take a lot of positives from this tournament. Hanifin also played well against us. Hopefully they apply it as we go forward.

“It will be great to have memories from here, but we’re literally planning for Saturday against Vancouver. I wanted to put it aside for a while — you need a break — and focus on the job (with Team Canada), but we’re right back to work to get our team up and running.

“We finished well going into the break (with two wins). I feel good about our team. Hopefully, they feel good about themselves and we can pick up where we left off.”

Nothing, however, will make them forget what just occurred.

An appetizer

The tournament had its drawbacks for the Knights when defenseman Shea Theodore was injured in Canada’s first game and could miss some serious time.

But as an appetizer for the 2026 Winter Olympics, it more than gave fans a taste of what to expect. It might be a one-off event, but the 4 Nations did its job.

“I’m pretty sure the guys coming back from the tournament are going to be amped up,” Knights forward Keegan Kolesar said Tuesday. “We can feed off that energy. They’ve been playing some meaningful hockey — some said they were some of the most important games of their lives.”

Those who participated played like it. It wasn’t a Stanley Cup. It wasn’t an Olympics. But it mattered.

Now, back to the grind.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

Up next

Who: Canucks at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Golden Knights -162; total 5½