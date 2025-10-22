Graney: 7 wins for the Raiders? What was I thinking?

From what we’ve witnessed — a 2-5 record and epic disaster that was 31-0 at Kansas City on Sunday — you wonder if seven wins is remotely possible for the Raiders this season.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is gang tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game as center Jordan Meredith (61) tries to protect at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks to a replay screen during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) recovers his own fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Call it my mea culpa.

At least so far this NFL season. At least about the Raiders.

It was shortly before the season began when I predicted a 7-10 record for them.

For a team that has two playoff appearances in the past 23 years.

For a franchise that won four games in 2024.

And here I thought it was a reasonable forecast.

Hey, I’m a positive guy.

If there are enough winnable games remaining on the schedule.

Look. A lot had to go right for the Raiders to compete weekly this season, never mind contend in the AFC West for a playoff berth. A lot of questions needed to be answered and still do.

Nothing special

This was wide receiver Jakobi Meyers before the football was kicked off in New England on Sept. 7: “I think there is a great opportunity for us to get some things done. Everybody says they can be a Super Bowl-winning team, but I think if we stay together, stay healthy … we have a chance to do something pretty special.”

That chance has disappeared.

Coach Pete Carroll has won at the highest of NFL levels. He also was sure the Raiders had it in them to make a push for the postseason. Forever the optimist, Carroll might still believe such is true.

But the eye test tells a different story. This isn’t a good team, and injuries to key players hasn’t helped the bottom line.

The last thing a team such as the Raiders need is some of their more productive players watching instead of competing.

The thing is, what was thought of as winnable games remaining on the schedule won’t be so easy now. Those believed to be pushovers have surprised some.

It’s the Raiders who have such a tag until proven otherwise.

Translation: Getting to seven wins would take some serious doing.

No gimmes

A closer look at what’s ahead:

Sunday: Bye. The Raiders win this one easily. There are no turnovers, and the offense generates more than three first downs.

Nov. 2: Jaguars. The Jaguars are seemingly penalized every snap, but the team that started 4-1 would be a major challenge. The one that has lost two straight? Maybe not.

Nov. 6 and Dec. 7: Broncos. With the way Denver defends, it likely won’t take a 33-point quarter to tame the Raiders.

Nov. 17: Cowboys. The chance of this Raiders offense outscoring Dallas? Not to mention that Cowboys fans will take over Allegiant Stadium for “Monday Night Football.”

Nov. 23: Browns. One of those “this one is a gimme” before the season. No such thing for the Raiders now.

Nov. 30: Chargers. Maybe there’s a shot if Los Angeles wears those yellow uniforms again.

Dec. 14: Eagles. Philadelphia in December won’t be a welcoming place, and the Eagles will be in a race for the NFC East title. Not a good combination for Carroll’s team.

Dec. 21: Texans. This had all the makings of being part of my seven wins. It now has the makings of a 3-0 final for someone.

Dec 28: Giants. A better team than most believed, except when having to play a fourth quarter against Denver, New York just might have the Offensive Rookie of the Year in quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Jan. 4: Chiefs. Only if Kansas City has its playoff seeding confirmed, and Gardner Minshew gets the start. But if the Chiefs are still playing for something and Patrick Mahomes is out there throwing passes … oh, boy.

It appears 7-10 sure has the look of around five to six wins.

On the premise of what we saw last, well, that Raiders team would struggle to beat Ohio State.

In that sense, seven is a big stretch.

But if you make a prediction, you stand by it.

Even if you were incredibly wrong.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.