Graney: Containing Herbert key to Raiders beating Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, according to Next Gen Stats, ranks among the top five players at his position in aggressiveness. That could be either good or bad for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Consider a few facts about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert through three weeks of the NFL season:

Herbert — according to Next Gen Stats — ranks among the top five players at his position in aggressiveness. That metric tracks the number of passes a quarterback throws into tight coverage.

He is also tied for fourth among regular starters in longest completed air distance. That equals the number of yards the ball has traveled, from the point of release to the point of reception.

What it means: Herbert doesn’t have an issue taking chances and often does so deep downfield.

Which could prove good or bad for the Raiders.

Pressure pocket

The teams meet on “Monday Night Football” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, an AFC West matchup in which the Raiders will be tested defensively more than at any time during their 3-0 start.

They have — for good reason — relied heavily on a defensive front pressuring opposing quarterbacks thus far. They did so successfully against Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger and Jacoby Brissett.

The push from those tackles and edge players — led by 2½ sacks from Solomon Thomas and two from Maxx Crosby — has been far more good than bad. It needs to be again Monday. That and really disciplined.

“It takes a lot of us to eat,” Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson said. “We left a lot of meat on the bone last week. (Herbert) is a great athlete. We can’t let that guy get outside (the pocket). When he starts looking downfield, that can lead to some big plays.”

I’m pretty sure that means the Raiders respect Herbert’s ability to extend plays and that Jefferson is hungry.

First, the Raiders need to contain Herbert. Next, they have to reach him. Finally, they must get him to the ground. Not an easy task. He is every bit of 6 foot, 6 inches and 236 pounds.

He also has three interceptions to six touchdowns in three games. He will give second-level and back-end players opportunities to make plays on the ball. Will throw it up for grabs every now and then.

There is also this: The Raiders have some serious inside knowledge — despite the fact the Chargers employ a new coaching staff — on Herbert’s tendencies.

New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley held the same position with the Chargers last season. His unit went up against Herbert daily during the player’s rookie season.

Included on that defense was Casey Hayward, now starting at one cornerback spot for the Raiders. It also included linebacker Denzel Perryman. He was with the Chargers from 2015-20. A total of five current Raiders were once with Monday’s opposing side.

But things aren’t the same. Brandon Staley is now coach of the Chargers and Joe Lombardi their offensive coordinator.

All about containment

“Every week we go into a game with a plan to affect the quarterback,” Bradley said. “(Herbert) is very athletic. Very poised. Very confident … But now we’re Raiders, and when you watch the tape, the (Chargers) offense is totally different.”

It’s also overly difficult to defend.

Running back Austin Ekeler is an Alvin Kamara-type talent.

Mike Williams at receiver has thrived in his new “X” position in Lombardi’s system. Keenan Allen, as the other wideout, remains one of the top AFC West threats. The duo has combined for 43 catches over 553 yards and five scores.

But how things fall for the Raiders will undoubtedly weigh heavily toward how Herbert plays.

“He’s really something to watch,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “It’ll be a big-time challenge.”

Which is all about containment.

Fail in that manner against Herbert, and 4-0 isn’t happening.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.