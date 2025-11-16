Graney: Crazy and hectic, UNLV puts on a show in win over Utah State

Good teams find a way to win when things are hectic. Good teams make the biggest plays at the most important of times. That was the UNLV football team Saturday.

UNLV wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons (8) cuts hard to fake out a tackle attempt by Utah State Aggies safety Charger Doty (32) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates their overtime win with teammates against Utah State in a double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Kayden McGee (16) cuts upfield on his way to scoring a touchdown for the win in double overtime against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans celebrate a late score against Utah State in a double overtime during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) shakes off a tackle attempt by Utah State Aggies linebacker John Miller (20) on his way to another score during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan as Elvis celebrates another score against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive back Mumu bin-Wahad (6), defensive back Laterrance Welch (0) and defensive back Andrew Powdrell (4) borrow pompons from cheerleaders and dance in the end zone after their double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dan Mullen wants his UNLV football team to be known as the best show in town.

Well, it certainly makes things interesting.

It was crazy in so many ways, this 29-26 double-overtime victory against Utah State on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Crazy in the way each team had opportunities to win it in regulation before extra time was needed.

Crazy in the way it was perhaps one of the worst officiated Mountain West games in some time.

But good teams find a way to win when things are so hectic. Good teams overcome it all and make the biggest plays at the most important of times. That was UNLV (8-2, 4-2 MW).

“What a great win for our guys,” Mullen said. “That’s what makes this team so fun to be around. They do things like this. They find ways at the most critical moments and it’s different people all the time.”

The game-winner came from wide receiver Kayden McGee’s run from 25 yards out in the second overtime.

This is exactly what Mullen is referring to.

Different guys at different times.

Number called

McGee before Saturday had zero catches and just one run on the season. Against the Aggies (5-5, 3-3), he led UNLV with three rushes for 54 yards and the decisive touchdown on a night leading rusher Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas sat out with an injured hamstring.

“Just like Coach Mullen says — you never know when your number is going to be called,” McGee said. “You have to be ready to deliver when it is. I think I’m pretty fast but I just trusted my guys on the (last play).”

The defense that has been so scrutinized over the course of a season again came up big when it needed to most. Late in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The defense that has ranked near or at the bottom of most statistical categories across the league held Utah State to a 44-yard field-goal attempt at the end of regulation and a 41-yard attempt in the first overtime. Both were missed.

The defense that has been so shaky for most of 10 games bent (a lot) but didn’t break in the end. It produced seven sacks, the team’s most since 2021.

UNLV was certainly helped by the fact Utah State kicker Tanner Rinker missed three field goals and an extra point on the evening. This, a young man who was 10 of 10 on field goals coming in.

Yeah. Things were nutty.

You will also see better officiated games at the Pop Warner level. There were several missed calls and confusion on rules.

“I’ve got to watch what I say here,” Mullen said. “I’ll be honest — I’ve been pleased with officiating in this league all year long. All I ask for is consistency because that lets players play. If you’re going to call it tight, call it tight. If you’re going to call it loose, call it loose. There were some crazy things that went on out there. You just have to go to the next play.”

I don’t know where UNLV would be without quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Definitely not at 8-2 overall.

He again made huge plays Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and a score and running for 29 more and a touchdown.

What this kid does in the open field is something.

What he comes up with — the creativity — in key spots is terrific.

Up next: Hawaii

So now he and his teammates prepare for a short week to face a Hawaii team that will be coming off a bye. Another high-octane offense with which to engage. Another chance for some hectic but exciting moments.

Although it’s pretty hard to top a double-overtime victory.

“Shame on you if you missed this because you’re not going to get a better show in Vegas than if you had been here at Allegiant Stadium,” Mullen said. “Next week is also a big week. You have ‘Monday Night Football’ with the Cowboys and Raiders. You have the F1 race. I’m sure there are concerts everywhere.

“But you also get to see the Rebels play Friday night (at 7:30) against Hawaii. And you’re probably going to see the best show.”

I’m not sure it can be any crazier than this one.

But that’s what good teams do. They somehow find a way.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.