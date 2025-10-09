Graney: Credit Jack Eichel, Golden Knights for locking up extension now

Star center Jack Eichel wanted to remain in Las Vegas, and the Golden Knights wanted him. Everything worked out with an eight-year, $108 million contract extension.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) warms up for the season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after assisting on a goal by Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of their season-opening NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

You can credit both sides for this.

You can applaud both for getting it done.

Jack Eichel’s extension is complete. The Golden Knights star center signed an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $13.5 million Wednesday.

It’s obvious Eichel wanted to remain in Las Vegas and that the Knights wanted to lock him up for the future.

And they found common ground, even though you have to believe Eichel could have held out for a higher dollar sign.

But that’s a major draw of this franchise. That’s how much players desire to be part of it. That’s what success breeds.

It’s a culture that has been built over nine seasons, the latest opening Wednesday night with a 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

You pay the man, and he delivers. Eichel scored his first goal of the season five minutes into the third period. Newly acquired star right wing Mitch Marner had the assist. Of course he did.

Eichel finished with the goal and three assists. Not a bad start for the man with some serious security now.

Best team

This storyline with Eichel’s contract didn’t drag into the season, which is a good thing. It didn’t become a weekly narrative with headlines about where things stood in negotiations.

I’m also sure that part about no state income tax helped.

It didn’t take one ounce away from what is the best team in the short history of the organization.

That’s right. They’ve never been this good.

And this is a franchise that won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

And now that the contract is behind everyone, the Knights can go out and prove such.

They’re all using the same words: on paper.

How things look when written down. How much talent there seems to be across the lineup.

“We need to get it off the paper and onto the rink,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re obviously at the start. Let’s get this team looking like it’s supposed to look and if it’s going to play winning hockey for nine months and not just a month. Let’s get up to speed.”

What fans really want to see is what this Eichel and Marner pair look like on the top line. And they looked just fine Wednesday.

Cassidy calls them dangerous but that they don’t have to necessarily carry the load nightly because of the team’s depth.

They don’t have to put a level of pressure on themselves that they have to make something happen every time they’re on the ice. But the line can do some serious damage along with Ivan Barbashev, who also scored.

Sure. It’s all about how fast things jell. All about how quickly chemistry can develop up and down the lineup and not just between Eichel and Marner.

It might not take long. It might. How fast questions about the overall strength of the blue line can be answered. Is this the best group of 12 forwards Cassidy has coached during his career? How injuries will play a part, an annual concern of the Knights.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’re a really close-knit group,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “You can have all the talent in the world, but if guys aren’t in it together, things can go sideways, especially in this league. You might have a great team, but the margin is that close. Chemistry is huge.

“The goal is to win, man. It’s absolutely to win. We have a great lineup in here on paper, and it’s about coming together quickly. You never want to be chasing as the season goes along. If we get off to a good start the first month, we’ll get rolling. We have so much talent.”

Pay Pavel?

Eichel leads the way. Two of his assists came on two of Pavel Dorofeyev’s three goals. A hat trick on opening night.

Eichel didn’t get the $17 million a year Minnesota recently bestowed upon Kirill Kaprizov or even the $14 million Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl makes annually.

But he obviously is content with the deal, and you can bet so, too, are the Knights. Credit both sides for getting it done.

Then again, Dorofeyev will be a restricted free agent after next season and due a new contract.

And after Wednesday’s opener, what is that guy going to demand?

I mean, he’s only on pace for 246 goals.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.