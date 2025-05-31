Graney: Dude! Aviators produce winning formula despite call-ups

The Aviators are leading the Triple-A Pacific Coast League despite having several players called up by the A’s to the major leagues.

Oklahoma City Dodgers outfielder Ryan Ward (10) signals as he runs the bases for a home run during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz (2) walks back to the dugout during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Dodgers outfielder Ryan Ward (10) high-fives Oklahoma City Dodgers infielder Alex Freeland (5) after making it back to home plate during a home run in a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators manager Fran Riordan eyes one of his players during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Comets first base coach Tyler Hollow blows a bubble with his bubble gum during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators infielder Darell Hernaiz (2) throws the ball during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas (8) runs to first base during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators catcher Jhonny Pereda looks to the side while hanging in the dugout during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Dodgers infielder Austin Gauthier (2) looks up as he searches for the ball during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Aviators uniform is seen during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators pitcher Luis Morales pitches the ball during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators outfielder Seth Brown (4) throws a ball to the crowd during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators outfielder Colby Thomas (8) throws the ball from the outfield during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Comets infielder Michael Chavis (22) catches the ball during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators manager Fran Riordan walks the dugout during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aviators infielder Alejo Lopez (28) gestures to an umpire after Oklahoma City Dodgers outfielder Steward Berroa (53) successfully stole a base during a baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Oklahoma City Comets at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don Logan put it like this: There are dudes everywhere who are going to help at the major league level.

Dudes who can flat-out play.

That’s how you can define the Aviators this baseball season, the best team Las Vegas has seen from its Triple-A side in years.

How players attack every day, how they pitch and hit and defend. Numbers don’t lie. The Aviators lead the Pacific Coast League standings because they lead most all statistical categories.

But that also means the A’s are watching closely.

That also means the big league club has no worry taking from the team that calls Las Vegas Ballpark home.

Just last week, five players were promoted on the same day. Three made their major league debuts. A few days later, outfielder Drew Avans joined them and made his MLB debut.

Hey. That’s what this level is about. Developing guys so they can one day realize their ultimate dream.

But when you are winning as the Aviators have so far this season — they were 34-20 entering Saturday night’s game against Oklahoma City — losing so many key pieces at once can’t feel all that inviting.

You want to win every game, no matter the level.

“Winning is part of the development here,” Aviators manager Fran Riordan said. “It’s a culture we want to create, no matter what 28 men we have on the roster on a given day. We go into every game to win it and get better and work harder than the other team.

“If you discount winning as part of the development, you miss out on what is a huge piece of what’s important in this game. Sure, there’s lots of turnover, a lot of up and down and back and forth, but our mentality is that whatever we have that day is what we have and we’re going to go out and compete to win.”

Opportunities abound

Logan, the team president and chief operating officer, gives all credit to Riordan and his staff. That there is a special energy about this team. That it’s never really out of a game. That coaches are constantly working with players on the field and in a video room.

Riordan says it’s the most talented team he has had since arriving in Las Vegas in 2019. That no matter where in the lineup, production has come. How aggressive players are. How they don’t give away at-bats. How, more often than not, they get things done on the mound.

And when someone is called up, it presents an opportunity for another.

“We’ve seen guys thrive in new roles,” Riordan said. “Cooper Bowman is playing an incredible second base. (Outfielder) Carlos Cortes is getting more at-bats and showing his power. (Third baseman) Alejo Lopez has raised his batting average 60 points the last two weeks. It all creates a path for other players who maybe weren’t getting the time or innings that they’re getting now to showcase their abilities.”

The message also doesn’t change when players are sent back from the A’s to Las Vegas. There is no woe-is-me attitude accepted, Riordan says. It’s about pushing the envelope and knocking down the door again. That if you don’t have such a mentality, you’ll stick here and tread water instead of again swimming toward that ultimate goal.

Lopez knows of realizing such a dream. He spent time with the Cincinnati Reds over three seasons. Knows how difficult the final jump is to make. Knows how difficult things can be when you get there.

Knows that he’s on a special team right now.

Lots of dudes

“I think there’s just really good chemistry here,” Lopez said. “I’ve noticed there’s a really good work ethic, and it’s definitely a team. Winning is a huge part of this. You definitely want to develop as a player so you can be a productive big leaguer, but it’s also important to win at this level. So you know what that’s like when you’re up there.”

The Aviators this season have won. They have all the statistics you can count to prove it.

Sure. There is movement. As of May 28, there have been 79 transactions, including major league rehab assignments. In all, 14 minor league players have received the big league summons. It’s what you want for them. It proves the organization is developing its youth.

“We haven’t had this many really good players in a long time,” Logan said.

Lots of dudes, for sure.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

Recent call-ups

The A's have recently called up several Aviators to the major leagues:

C.J. Alexander, UT

Drew Avans, OF*

Denzel Clarke, CF*

Logan Davidson, UT*

Willie MacIver, C*

Jacob Lopez, LHP

*MLB debut