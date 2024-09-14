Graney: Game-winning drive defines UNLV’s resiliency

UNLV has two road wins against Big 12 opponents and is off to the program’s best start in 40 years after beating Kansas on Friday night.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) gets past Kansas defensive end Dylan Wudke (95) as he runs in the second half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If this winning continues, if UNLV keeps marching forward with successful results, if it indeed plays for another Mountain West championship and perhaps even a spot in the College Football Playoff, it might look back at one drive Friday night as a reason.

It defined the resiliency that exists inside this Rebels team.

It showed us what UNLV is made of.

The Rebels beat Kansas 23-20 at Children’s Mercy Park, meaning UNLV has begun a season 3-0 for the first time since 1984.

It wasn’t the most picturesque of victories. They won’t watch the tape and think it a beautiful display of football. But nothing is prettier than when the final seconds tick away and you have more points than the other guys. Nothing is more important.

“We’re going to have to win a lot of ugly games,” coach Barry Odom said. “That’s the way our schedule is, and that’s OK. You have to stay in the arena and continue to trust your preparation and habits.

“Play six seconds at a time. When you do that, you have an opportunity to win games in the fourth quarter.”

And what about a drive that lasted more than nine minutes?

Folly and determination

It was a little chaotic. A little bizarre. A little difficult to predict when the Rebels assumed possession with 11:22 remaining and down 20-16.

What would then transpire over 14 plays and 75 yards — and, get this, 25 minutes of real time — is stuff of folly and determination.

The Rebels would recover a bouncing fumble from quarterback Matthew Sluka, not throw a pass on the drive and convert on two fourth downs. And when it was over, when the craziness subsided, Kylin James scored from a yard out on fourth down to give UNLV the only lead it would need with 1:55 left.

You won’t see many drives like that. Ever.

“We go through different situations in practice,” Sluka said.

Not like this one.

“No matter what, just find a way to get the ball in the end zone,” the quarterback continued. “Any way we could. Everyone gave all their hearts to it.”

They were outgained 352-267. They allowed almost 200 yards rushing. They trailed 14-3 and 17-6. There were drops and overthrows. Star wide receiver Ricky White was limited to three receptions for 4 yards. And yet the Rebels still found a way.

Their defense stiffened in the second half, and their special teams allowed for some seriously poor field possession for the hosts in those final 30 minutes. UNLV made adjustments. Kansas couldn’t answer them.

“A huge game,” said linebacker Jackson Woodard, who had one of two UNLV interceptions. “We attack every game the same way, no matter if we’re on the road or who the opponent is. But this was obviously huge given how close it was.”

Odom has lobbied for those with Top 25 votes to include his team on their ballots. Whether this win on national TV will be enough to get the Rebels ranked — again, it wasn’t the most well-played 60 minutes by any stretch — won’t be known until next week.

But they have two road wins against Big 12 opponents and just beat a side that was ranked two weeks into the season. Now, the Rebels enter a bye week off to the program’s best start in 40 years. It all must mean something.

Finding a way

“That’s awesome,” Odom said. “Our team is making a lot of progress. It’s great for UNLV. But we’re just getting started with this thing. We’ve had three opportunities and come out on the right side in all three.

“Now, we have to get a lot better during the bye week. Fresno State is coming to town. We’ll need to play our best. We can get so much better in these next two weeks. Our team will be hungry and anxious.”

The Rebels weren’t at their best Friday. There was a lot of ugly in different spots. But his team found a way.

Something special is happening here. Something to keep more than one eye on. Resiliency mixed with talent can take a program a long ways.

So can converting on a nine-minute drive with the game on the line.

A little chaotic. A lot of determination.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com.