Graney: Golden Knights get first look at phenom Connor Bedard

The next big thing in hockey, the 18-year-old Bedard scored his team’s first goal in a 5-3 loss to the Knights on Saturday night.

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) celebrates with teammate Ryan Donato (8) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) celebrates with teammates Ryan Donato (8), Seth Jones (4) and Taylor Hall (71) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard looks on during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) celebrates with teammates at the bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard is introduced before an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO — Jack Eichel was the second overall pick of the the NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015. He was considered a member of the rising class of generational talents in the sport. He also knew that with such fanfare came the expectations of others.

Immense ones.

“I don’t think that’s unfair at all,” said Eichel, the Golden Knights’ star center. “You’re a high pick, and that’s the way things go. You’re probably going to a team that’s not winning a lot, and the expectation is you’re going to lead it where it wants to be.

“It can be a lot, obviously. You’re trying to find yourself in the league and develop yourself. It’s tough, but it comes with the territory. But having that pressure and those expectations is a privilege.”

Connor Bedard knows all about it.

Times a few thousand.

There hasn’t been this much hype about a player entering the league since that 2015 draft, since a guy named Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 overall by Edmonton, right before Eichel.

Bedard is 18 and the new face of the Chicago Blackhawks, who held their home opener against the Golden Knights on Saturday night at the United Center.

History was made for the Knights in a 5-3 win, the team becoming the first defending Stanley Cup champion to begin the season with a 6-0 record.

And they got a firsthand look at Bedard while doing so.

‘Pretty special’

Bedard is the next big thing. Already being predicted as a player who will one day retire as an all-time great. And you can see it. The talent. The creativity. The awareness.

He tries too hard at times to make something of nothing. But, man. Eighteen.

And it couldn’t have been any louder in here early on Saturday.

Bedard found himself alone in front of Knights goalie Adin Hill on a Chicago power play just 1:30 into the first and beat Hill for his second goal of the season. His first shot in his home arena.

Talk about an eruption from here to the Indiana state line.

“Good to see the (fans) celebrate like that,” Bedard said. “It was pretty special.”

He now has two goals and two assists to begin his career, the Blackhawks having played their first five games on the road. He’s averaging over 21 minutes of ice time. Leads the league in scoring chances.

Hockey will only be better with a young star like Bedard. The game needs these kind of storylines. You can never have enough of them. He can and will be such a player.

Don’t overthink it

The attention has been intense, the interviews countless, the celebrity treatment unending. How he deals with all of it will go a long ways in determining what kind of rookie season he ultimately offers.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a little better each game, which is kind of my goal as the season goes on,” Bedard said. “Just enjoying it … living out a dream right now.”

It won’t be the easiest road, no matter how gifted Bedard is. So it’s critical his teammates have his back, much like those in Buffalo had that of Eichel when he burst onto the NHL scene.

The best of the Knights even had some advice for Bedard.

“Just don’t be too hard on yourself,” Eichel said. “Don’t overthink it. It’s important to enjoy the experience. Enjoy what he has earned. At 18, don’t put the weight of the world on your shoulders. Make sure you enjoy coming to the rink each day and getting better.

“Obviously, he’s extremely dedicated to his craft and a super talented player who works extremely hard.”

Who’s suddenly one of the faces of hockey

And with that comes grand expectations.

We’ll see how he handles it all. He’s off to a great start.

