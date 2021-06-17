Graney: Golden Knights sleep through alarm in Game 2 loss

The Knights again tempted fate with a slow start against Montreal, this time paying for it with a 3-2 defeat in a NHL semifinal series.

The Montreal Canadiens score the second of two goals past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) looks to a puck that just gets away on a drive to the goal versus the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles for control of the puck with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson (44) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fights for position with Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot on goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) collides with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) and teammate defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates his goal with teammate right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) looks to block the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) works the net during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Montreal Canadiens score the first of two goals past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) get tripped up during the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hockey players talk often about pregame naps they like to take.

I’m thinking those on the Golden Knights need better alarms.

Tempt the fate of sleep-walking through a first period enough and you’re eventually going to pay for it. The Knights did on Wednesday night with a 3-2 loss to Montreal in Game 2 of an NHL best-of-seven semifinal series before 17,920 at T-Mobile Arena.

Things are now tied at a game apiece and shift to Montreal for Games 3 and 4.

It’s in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. Maybe that’s what the Knights need to get going. New body clocks.

Consistent issue

“It has been a tough conversation here for a little while now, the last series (against Colorado) too,” said Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who scored both of his team’s goals. “It’s something we have to continue to talk about. Not good enough in the beginning. Not good enough in the first period.

“You can see when we get to our game what we can do, but not good enough to start.”

Example: The Knights now have a minus-7 goal differential in first periods of these playoffs. But unlike Game 1 on Monday, the sluggish beginning ultimately did them in.

Montreal led 2-0 after 20 minutes because the Knights couldn’t create any sort of breakouts as the Canadiens brought all sorts of pressure. Perhaps it’s to be expected. Montreal advanced to this round by winning seven straight games in which it never trailed. The Canadiens have better starts than Brad Keselowski off pit row.

Playing with the lead against Montreal is your kid sliding gleefully down the slopes on a cardboard box.

Playing from behind is an all-day hike through treacherous terrain.

At one point, the Canadiens led 3-0. Might as well try scaling La Madre Mountain in skates.

Think about it. In two games to open the series, Montreal had 15 high danger chances to just two for the Knights in the opening period.

And when they gain an advantage, the Canadians go about their business of protecting the middle of the ice and blocking shots and impressively clogging up space as a five-man unit.

Even when the Knights discovered good looks Wednesday, they would hit a post or miss the net or be at the mercy of Montreal goalie Carey Price.

It’s a series, for sure. The odds might still trend heavily in favor of the Knights to emerge victorious from it, but that forecast before Game 1 of total domination has officially been put to rest.

“Those people who said we were going to sweep are the same ones who said Colorado was going to sweep us,” Knights coach Pete DeBoer said. “You don’t get to the Final Four without knowing this is going to be a battle. If it takes overtime and seven games, then it takes overtime and seven games. You just want to make sure you move on.”

It’s off to Montreal, then, for games Friday and Sunday at Bell Centre. The largest hockey arena in the world with a capacity of 21,302 will reportedly welcome just 3,500 fans each night.

Not as crazy

It won’t be close to the party atmosphere of T-Mobile Arena. The ovations won’t be as deafening. All of that will change now.

So better how the Knights approach a first period.

“For whatever reason, our starts in the playoffs haven’t been good enough,” said Knights captain Mark Stone. “We’ve been burned before and we were burned again tonight. You can’t go down 2-0 and expect to win the game.

“Chasing the game is not an easy task against anybody, but these guys play a good team game when they get the lead. We have to do a better job with our starts. We have to find our preparation.”

They need better alarms.

Might want to check those iPhones, T-Mobile …

