Graney: Golden Knights were eliminated by better team

The Edmonton Oilers proved they were the better team. They made winning plays when it mattered most. They earned another trip to the Western Conference Final.

Yep. A handshake game.

It’s over for this season, the Golden Knights having been eliminated from the postseason by the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 in overtime Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Know this: The Knights were beaten 4-1 in the best-of-seven series by a better team.

The Oilers proved that in the past week. They did more. They made winning plays when it mattered most. They earned another trip to the Western Conference Final.

But what an interesting game for a season finale.

It was as if nobody wanted to make that critical error that led to a deficit. It was like an extended feeling out portion of things. Felt that way for most of the evening.

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said beforehand the key was more about being clean tactically than running off the emotions of an elimination game.

That while the line had moved to a feeling of desperation, that more meant keeping the puck out of one’s net and being relaxed when you had the opportunity to make plays than worrying about what the outcome might mean.

To not make the moment too big and get off your game.

That it was all about going the extra mile.

Martinez cranks it

You would have thought the sight of former Golden Knight Alec Martinez cranking the siren before puck drop would have offered the home team some juice to start.

I mean, Martinez went at that thing big-time. Smiling and screaming the entire time.

But this game wouldn’t get away from either side, and goalies Adin Hill for the Knights and Stuart Skinner for the Oilers kept it that way.

They kept it that way through three periods and into overtime, the tension continuing to build from the 18,288 in attendance.

And maybe this is the way it was supposed to be for a team facing an early summer. Nothing easy.

“One shift at a time,” is how Knights center Nicolas Roy explained the team’s mindset. “Never thinking too far ahead. Just try and get to our game. It’s a big challenge in front of us. Just win your battles and play the way we want to play. Give it your best and stick with it. That’s what we’re going to do.”

What they did was, for the most part, pack the defensive zone with the idea of giving Edmonton few and far between opportunities. Even the winning goal was more scrum around the net.

So the Knights end their season getting shut out by Skinner in back-to-back games. Not ideal by any means.

Injured Knights captain Mark Stone didn’t play, and his offensive propensity might have hurt at one end, but the team was solid on the other until the end.

Until Kasperi Kapanen scored 7:19 into overtime and ended the Knights’ season.

But it won’t end this matchup between Pacific Division teams.

It won’t come close to doing so.

In appreciation

“No disrespect to the other teams, but we feel like we’re the two kings of the division,” Cassidy said. “We’ll have to go through each other to move forward. This is probably not a one-off. Whatever our team looks like will probably be back here next year, and I’m sure they feel the same way.

“Nothing new here. It’s something you have to embrace. This won’t be the last time these two teams are going to meet and get to where they want to go. Show up, put your best foot forward and see what happens.”

This is what happened Wednesday: At game’s end, after the traditional handshake line, Knights players circled center ice and waved their sticks to the crowd in appreciation.

A “Go Knights Go!” chant rang down.

Another season had come to an end.

Fact: It concluded against a better team.

