Graney: Growth needs to define Kruger in second season as coach

The UNLV men's basketball team opens a second season under coach Kevin Kruger against Southern on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jordan McCabe insists there is a trickle-down effect. That when things are strong and capable and professional at the top, those below inherit similar personalty traits.

That in the world of Kevin Kruger as UNLV’s second-year coach, such exists within the program.

“I think he would tell you he learns something every day,” said McCabe, a senior guard. “That’s important. He’s somebody I really admire. People in this industry find a fixed mindset in terms of what they think works, and they don’t want to hear anything else.

“That has never been him. He’s open to suggestions. I respect that. He is very confident in his abilities. He knows he can coach just like he knew as a player.”

Learning curve

The Rebels open a second season under Kruger against Southern on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

They say the most significant jump for a player is between his first and second years, time to have learned and developed and come to understand that which makes his job successful. I suppose you can say the same for a head coach.

Kruger’s initial team went 18-14 overall and 10-8 in the Mountain West. This second version is picked sixth in league via a preseason poll. Outside expectations are thin. It’s on him and the Rebels to prove otherwise.

UNLV will debut having lost its top three players from last season, including a 20-point scorer in Bryce Hamilton and the team’s top rebounder in Royce Hamm Jr. There were 10 new faces then. There are eight now, Kruger having again relied on the transfer portal to fill a roster. Some need to have instant impacts at both ends for UNLV to be any good.

Kruger is convinced, however, that a core group of returnees will expedite the growth process. That those who have been in the program can better help those arriving grasp what is expected of them. Can’t hurt.

But what about the coach? How has someone whose staff had a major turnover in assistants expanded his own learning curve?

“It would be hard to say one thing,” Kruger said. “Experience is always your best teacher. Just leading up to game day now, a lot of things are going through your mind about what we did last year and things we might change or add. You’re always concerned you’re not doing enough.

“Hopefully you have a chance to change things for the better.”

He seeks out mentors for advice and sometimes guidance, none more so than he who is now back living in Las Vegas and can be seen at UNLV practices. Lon Kruger is one of the finest to have coached in college, and it’s not lost on the former Rebels boss how his son absorbed a first year leading the program.

“You’re always looking for progress as a team from where you start,” Lon Kruger said. “He loves what he’s doing. He has a passion for it. I think the players have responded well to him. You want players to understand and lead.”

You don’t really know until things are for real and the lights come on. Kruger seems to have built his team this season heavy on defense. Where enough scoring will come from is a mystery yet to be solved.

But whether it’s time management or things like when his team eats or what time shoot-arounds should commence, Kruger hopes to have evolved as the one making decisions.

His repeated message to players: One down, one to go.

‘March Madness or bust’

But you can’t blame those playing for him to be thinking a little bigger, setting a goal for something that hasn’t happened for UNLV since 2013.

“Our mentality is March Madness or bust,” McCabe said. “We want to be in the (NCAA) tournament. By whatever means necessary, that’s the mentality for us. We want to get there.”

If so, a second-year coach will guide them.

How he has grown into the role could mean all the difference.

Time will tell.

