Graney: Here’s what Raiders should do at quarterback this offseason

The Raiders need to upgrade at the quarterback position. But their roster has so many holes that they shouldn’t mortgage their future for a flawed prospect.

The Raiders need a quarterback.

Or at least some major competition for those already on the roster.

None of this is new. But now it’s on the three-headed monster of minority owner Tom Brady, general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll to decide which avenue to travel to upgrade the position.

And here’s what they should do: Sign a veteran free agent and stay at No. 6 in the draft.

There is no guarantee either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders — the top two quarterback prospects this year — are going to be franchise-changing players.

It wouldn’t make sense for a team with so many holes to give up the sort of assets it would take to move up to get them. It’s better right now to determine what free agent would fit best in Carroll’s system.

There are names that would be an upgrade from Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell.

Now, should a player like Sanders slip to No. 6 as some have projected, it might be a different story. You could grab him without forfeiting anything.

But for this exercise, we’re assuming he goes before then.

Brady the key

This much is certain: Spytek and Carroll both talk enough about Brady that it’s obvious he’ll be involved — or at least be the main sounding board — when it comes to deciding what the Raiders do at quarterback.

“I had the chance to be around, in my opinion, the greatest player ever,” said Spytek, who was in the Buccaneers front office when Brady played for the team. “And it was for the love of the game and a competitive desire that just didn’t allow him to quit. He was never out of a fight. He was willing to do things the ordinary football player or person wasn’t willing to do. We’re going to turn over every stone to find that leader of this team.

“There are just going to be certain requirements of the job, and it doesn’t necessarily take the strongest arm or the best thrower. It’s the guy that will push their teammates to a place that’s uncomfortable, that will give almost anything to win. That’s what the best ones do, and we’re going to find one of those.”

I would bet this: It won’t be Russell Wilson.

There is obviously much history between the quarterback and Carroll, who won Super Bowl 48 together with the Seahawks. But things didn’t end amicably in Seattle.

So you at least consider names like Sam Darnold (should the Vikings let him walk) and Justin Fields (should he not re-sign in Pittsburgh) and others. I know. These options are flawed. Darnold is going to want a bag full of money. Maybe too much.

Spytek, however, has had good results signing free-agent quarterbacks. He brought Baker Mayfield to the Buccaneers when Brady retired, and Mayfield has led to Tampa Bay to two consecutive division titles while making two Pro Bowls. Spytek should have the opportunity to make a smart decision here with the help of Brady and Carroll.

Don’t need extraordinary

“It’s our mission to build this football team up and around the quarterback position,” Carroll said. “We happen to have the greatest of all time to help and to see clearly and we’re going to lean on (Brady) as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He’s that unique.

“But the quarterback position is one of those positions on the team, and we’ve got to make it all fit together well. I’ve had plenty of good success with my quarterbacks in the past. You can go all the way back to the college days and they’ve all turned out to be really extraordinary members of our club.”

The Raiders don’t necessarily need extraordinary but they definitely need improvement. And the best way for that to occur — short of a Sanders slipping to No. 6 — is by signing a veteran.

They’re too far away at other spots to make a big-time first-round splash.

They need a (large) influx of talent elsewhere to make this a competitive side.

