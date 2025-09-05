Graney: Here’s what record the Raiders will finish with this year

The Raiders are much better than last year’s team, which went 4-13. They still have a ways to go to become a contender in the AFC West.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll grapples with Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) while stretching during practice

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers a question during a media interview

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers a question during a media interview

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll chats with tight end Michael Mayer (87) during team practice

His expectations are to win because, as Pete Carroll will tell you, that’s all he has ever done.

He is convinced things won’t be any different with the Raiders.

Says they are going to win a bunch and doesn’t care who hears him.

If so, what a difference that will be. Especially for a team with two playoff appearances in the last 23 years.

Carroll, the Raiders’ first-year coach, is an eternal optimist. Someone who scoffs at such facts as playoff droughts.

He’s all about competing. All about improving. All about playing to one’s top ability.

I’m all about saying they’re going to finish 7-10.

Whether or not that’s too low a forecast is unknown.

This isn’t: A whole lot has to go right for the Raiders to make the playoffs. For them to be any sort of factor in the AFC West.

Staying together

“I think there is a great opportunity for us to get some things done,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “Everybody says they can be a Super Bowl-winning team, but I think if we stay together, stay healthy God willing, we have a chance to do something pretty special.”

Some specific things need to occur for the Raiders to have a successful season.

And it begins up front.

An obvious point: The Raiders are much better off at quarterback than they have been in recent years. Geno Smith is a huge upgrade from what the position has (or has not) produced of late. He’s good enough when healthy to lead the Raiders to a playoff berth.

As long as he’s standing upright.

The Raiders’ offensive line was one of the NFL’s worst a year ago and needs to be vastly improved for the team to have any hopes of contending. Not just for the sake of Smith, 34, but for the sake of talented rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders had the fewest rushing yards in the league last season. They can’t expect to move the ball if they can’t showcase Jeanty’s skill. The team selected him No. 6 overall for a reason. It needs him to produce, and he needs help from his blockers to do so.

The Raiders also need some young players to step up on defense, especially in the secondary. They should be able to score some points. The question is, how many will they give up?

“I’m not afraid to play young guys,” Carroll said. “They need to not think they’re the whole show. All I’ve ever asked our guys is to be the best they can be so that pressure doesn’t have to do with outside expectations. It allows them to be calm and more composed and more focused in moments that we’re trying to get things done.”

The Raiders are better than they were a year ago. They’re more talented at key positions. But how much can they be expected to improve on last season’s 4-13 record?

Falling short

Carroll is sure the Raiders are going to win. He doesn’t care if you hear that. It’s in his nature to be the most positive guy in the room.

I’m thinking 7-10 and falling short.

“We need to work hard in practice and get better throughout the year,” Smith said. “We have to be tough, man. We have to be a tough and scrappy team. No matter who we play, it’s a championship week, a championship game.

“We need to have the right approach, which I think we do. We have the right leaders in the locker room, but we also have to be productive. That’s the main thing. Games are won between the lines so we have to make the plays that need to be made.”

Who knows what could happen if they do.

Just don’t tell the coach they can’t.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.