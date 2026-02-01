Graney: If Klint Kubiak is the choice, Raiders hit it out of the park

The plan is for the Raiders to hire Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their coach. He could be the perfect choice to turn around 3-14.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

After all these weeks, after all the interviews and gossip about who it might be, the Las Vegas Raiders might have themselves a coach. Might be who they wanted all along.

It could also work out to be the perfect choice.

Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is apparently it — he can’t sign a deal or be officially announced until after the Super Bowl — and if so, you can safely suggest the process worked out.

The Raiders took their time searching for the person capable of turning around 3-14.

Kubiak, if this indeed comes to fruition, will be that person to do so in time.

This is still a team a long ways from contending.

But this would be a fantastic start.

John Spytek and Tom Brady just might have hit it out of the park.

Now, we’ll see how they can rebuild the team Kubiak would coach.

His offensive prowess is just what a flailing Raiders side needs on that side of the ball. You saw last season how inconsistent and poor they were attempting to move the chains most weeks.

Geno Smith wasn’t the answer at quarterback and yet all blame shouldn’t be laid at his feet. The Raiders for some time now have struggled producing a competent offensive line.

The latter is sure to be something Kubiak would want and need to be addressed.

He would most likely be coaching a rookie quarterback. The Raiders own the No. 1 overall draft pick and most expect them to choose Indiana star Fernando Mendoza.

If so, one of Kubiak’s main goals would be to keep Mendoza upright more snaps than not.

Kubiak is 38 and his time as an offensive coordinator in the league — specifically what he has produced in Seattle this season — more than suggests he’s ready and prepared for this opportunity.

It’s a great hire if everything works out when all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.

It will have been worth the wait.

Now, it’s about rebuilding the team he would coach.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.