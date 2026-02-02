Graney: Klint Kubiak might be staking his career on Fernando Mendoza

Long thought a favorite of veteran signal-callers, Kubiak if hired as Raiders could would most likely be working with the Indiana star Mendoza.

Graney: If Klint Kubiak is the choice, Raiders hit it out of the park

Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak watches a players warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak watches a players warm up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

If he is the choice, if Klint Kubiak is about to become the next Las Vegas Raiders coach, his mindset regarding rookie quarterbacks just might have changed.

The 38-year-old offensive coordinator in Seattle is said to have preferred working with veterans at the position, but that likely won’t be the case with the Raiders.

They hold the No. 1 overall draft choice and most expect the team to select Indiana star Fernando Mendoza. And if they take him, he will play.

But this is what the Raiders need most, a young, creative offensive-minded coach.

It has been a popular theme with hirings around the league recently and has worked out more times than not. Ben Johnson. Liam Coen. Dave Canales.

The Raiders would need someone who can develop Mendoza into a productive NFL quarterback.

Credit and blame

Kubiak might also be staking his future on a first-year player at the most important of positions. If Mendoza is great, he will earn the lion’s share of credit. If he’s not, coaching always seems to receive the most blame.

That’s a risk Kubiak is apparently willing to take.

His past certainly points to a veteran side of things with quarterbacks:

He was an offensive assistant under his father (Gary Kubiak) in 2016 when the Broncos selected Paxton Lynch in the first round but instead started Trevor Siemian.

Klint Kubiak was then the quarterbacks coach in 2018 when Denver went with Case Keenum late in his career.

He was quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020 and then the offensive coordinator in 2021 for the Vikings when Kirk Cousins was throwing passes.

He was Denver’s quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator in 2022 for the Russell Wilson mess.

He went to San Francisco in 2023 and worked with Brock Purdy in his second season (first as a starter) but also spent time with Sam Darnold as Purdy’s backup.

In 2004, Kubiak was offensive coordinator of the Saints with Derek Carr before the quarterback was injured. That meant rookie Spencer Rattler and second-year man Jake Haener. Um, it didn’t work out so well.

And we all know what Kubiak has done with Darnold this season in Seattle. Super Bowl bound.

So it has been a theme for Kubiak, mostly working with those with some tread on their tires. Either way, after all these weeks, after all the interviews and gossip about who it might be, Kubiak might be who the Raiders wanted all along.

He could also work out to be the perfect choice.

He can’t sign a deal or be officially announced until after the Super Bowl.

If so, and this is how things fall, you can safely suggest the process worked out.

The Raiders took their time searching for the person capable of turning around 3-14.

Kubiak, if this indeed comes to fruition, is it.

John Spytek and Tom Brady just might have hit it out of the park with this one.

Now, we’ll see how they can rebuild the team Kubiak would coach. They’re certainly not hurting for salary cap space.

Prepared for opportunity

Kubiak’s offensive prowess is just what the flailing Raiders need on that side of the ball. You saw last season how inconsistent and poor they were attempting to move the chains most weeks.

Geno Smith wasn’t the answer at quarterback and yet all blame shouldn’t be laid at his feet. The Raiders for some time now have struggled producing a competent offensive line.

One of Kubiak’s main goals would be to keep Mendoza upright.

But he would also begin his time with the likes of talented players in running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Kubiak’s career as an offensive coach in the league — specifically what he has produced in Seattle this season — more than suggests he’s ready and prepared for this opportunity.

It’s a great hire if everything works out when all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.

It will have been worth the wait.

Now, it’s about rebuilding the roster he would coach. This team is still miles away from contending.

Now, it’s about seeing what he can do — if all the stars align — with Fernando Mendoza.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.