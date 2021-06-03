Graney: Knights do everything better in Game 2 but win

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates on the bench during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — One pregame theory went like this: That the Golden Knights on Wednesday night, coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss to Colorado in Game 1 of a best-of-seven West Division final, could actually respond with a terrific effort and still not be rewarded at game’s end.

Amazing. It actually happened.

Colorado beat the Knights 3-2 in overtime when Mikko Rantanen scored at 2:07 of the extra time.

The Avalanche — who now lead the series 2-0 — were outshot 41-25 by the Knights.

This is the sort of game hockey fans expected when the matchup was official, the two best teams during the regular season competing to see which could race to four wins first.

The opener was a mirage. Colorado is the NHL’s best team, but in no manner is the margin between it and the Knights to the degree we witnessed Sunday. Not close.

Folks watched Game 1 and thought Alabama football against your local high school. Couldn’t be further from the truth.

A different game

It was proven in a Game 2 that saw the Knights control the second and third periods but unable to solve the Avalanche enough to find a regulation winner. Not that they didn’t hit countless posts during the game trying to. I lost count at three.

It was always going to be about the beginning for the Golden Knights, about how they would respond after that Game 1 blowout once the puck dropped.

Funny. The opening 20 minutes had nothing to do with the Avalanche. Not when you win by six goals three days earlier.

“Yeah, we got smoked in the first (game),” Knights forward William Karlsson said earlier Wednesday, “but the sun is shining, so new game.”

What happened?

CBS hasn’t shown a better episode of “Survivor” than what the Golden Knights offered over that first period. The only things that were missing: Jeff Probst and a bunch of torches.

The Knights couldn’t stay out of the box but were able to kill off three of four Colorado power plays. A mixture of Marc-Andre Fleury saves and a gigantic block from Alex Pietrangelo during that final kill kept it at 2-1 for the Avalanche.

It kept the Knights very much in this.

And then they responded with as fine a period as head coach Pete DeBoer could have hoped.

Yes, it got hectic. But you’re going to win a lot of playoff games forechecking as the Knights did in the second, keeping things in the offensive zone and wearing down an opposing defense while at the same time slowing a ridiculously potent attack through the neutral zone.

New scouting report

There’s your scouting report on how to handle and compete with Colorado. Impossible as it is to accomplish at times.

It would pay off with a Reilly Smith goal to tie things 2-2 with 9:32 remaining in the second, but as impressive as the Knights were at one end, this was even more significant at the other: Fleury stopping Andre Burakovsky in close that would have made it 3-1 Colorado.

A two-goal lead there, even so early in the contest, might have broken a portion of the Knights’ will that would have been tough to recover.

But much like his Vezina finalist counterpart in the other net (Philipp Grubauer), Fleury was up to the challenge.

Next up: Game 3 on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the venue will return to full capacity for the remainder of these playoffs. It holds 18,000 for hockey and be assured the Knights will count on each and every one to make a difference.

No masks will be required for those vaccinated attendees, meaning things will be at a decibel level, oh, 10 times more intense than your typical regular-season game.

Which means it will be like always when there isn’t a seat to be had.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.