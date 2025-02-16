Graney: Knights likely don’t regret choosing Hill over Thompson

Logan Thompson has found success since being traded to Washington, but the Golden Knights can’t regret sticking with Stanley Cup winner Adin Hill.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects as shot against the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) slips a puck past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) that will be deflected away during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) loses his helmet as he goes to the ice to save a goal attempt by the Dallas Stars during the second period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) guards the goal during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a glove save during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It has been eight months since the trade. Since the Golden Knights dealt goaltender Logan Thompson to Washington for a pair of third-round picks June 29.

Eight months since Adin Hill was officially deemed the Knights’ No. 1 goalie. The tandem was no more.

There should be no regret.

Internally, I’m sure there isn’t.

Thompson has been beyond terrific for the Capitals. He is 24-2-5 with a .921 save percentage and 2.23 goals-against average for what has proven to be the best team in the Eastern Conference.

His play also earned him a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension Jan. 27. The Knights merely have to accept that Thompson has been this good. They have no other choice.

But in Hill they still feature the goalie who led them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2023, who had one of the best playoff performances in history. Nobody has forgotten that, no matter some of his struggles last month.

Turning a corner?

Hill is 20-10-4 with a .900 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average this season. Some nights he hasn’t played well. Sometimes the defense in front of him has struggled.

But coach Bruce Cassidy said this after a 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 20: “We need better play out of the goaltending position. We can’t expect to give up four and win. We just need to be better there.”

Hill then seemed to turn somewhat of a corner before the NHL stopped play for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He stopped all but one of 33 shots — the goal was deflected — in a 4-1 win against defending champion Florida on Jan. 26. He stood strong against the Panthers’ pressure and physicality.

Hill also won his final start before the break, allowing one goal on just 15 shots against New Jersey. But in between those two starts, he gave up four goals in an overtime loss to Dallas and four goals in a regulation defeat to the New York Rangers.

So he was still up-and-down.

But there is a reason Hill earned the full-time starting spot. A reason he replaced Thompson in Game 5 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Stars last season.

The Knights have seen Hill at his best and it’s about as high a level as a goaltender can get to. They just need him to reach those heights more often.

If that happens this season, the Knights are good enough to go on another deep playoff run.

It obviously helps when the defense is on point. When it’s not giving opponents second opportunities. When it’s making the little plays to get pucks out of dangerous areas.

Perhaps most importantly for Hill is the fact he has remained healthy this season after battling injuries throughout his time in the NHL. He has made 34 starts so far, one off the career high he set last year. He has put himself in position to earn his own lucrative extension.

It seems more likely than not he’ll get it.

Ready to go

Hill earned a spot in Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off but has served as Jordan Binnington’s backup the first two games of the tournament.

“I feel better, I feel sharp, I feel fresh,” Hill told reporters before Canada’s first game. “Just keep working hard and if my name is called, I’ll be ready. It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m excited to put on the (jersey). You dream about it growing up playing street hockey, playing for Team Canada.

“Just the culture of Team Canada and being around this group of guys (is amazing). You see the way Sidney Crosby and (Nathan) MacKinnon act and how they carry themselves. It’s a crazy roster. I’ve just tried taking it minute-by-minute, taking in everything I can and cherish every moment. It’s a really special opportunity to be here.”

Eight months since the trade. You live with the gaudy numbers Thompson has put up. He requested to be dealt to have the chance at being a full-time No. 1. You obliged.

So you accept that he has been lights out for so many games. It’s all you can do.

And you still don’t regret you have a guy in net who won you a Cup.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.