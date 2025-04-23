Graney: Knights’ mistakes make 1st-round matchup with Wild a series

The Golden Knights, through their mistakes in Tuesday’s Game 2, have made their first-round matchup with the Minnesota Wild a series.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks for a deflection as he battles close to the net with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) fight for position near Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hear from Reilly Smith, Noah Hanifin, and Bruce Cassidy following the Golden Knights' 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

It was over with 2:45 remaining in the first period because history told us as much. The Golden Knights have never rallied from down three goals to win in the playoffs.

And they wouldn’t again Tuesday night.

Because they didn’t earn such a comeback.

What the Knights did was give the Minnesota Wild some life in this best-of-seven series.

Things are now tied at a game apiece following Minnesota’s 5-2 win before an announced crowd of 18,311 at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 3 is Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

It’s this easy sometimes: The Wild capitalized on their best chances and the Knights didn’t.

Also this: Minnesota was a hungrier and more competitive bunch when it mattered most.

It’s as if the Knights forgot after dominating the opening five minutes or so that the Wild have good players, too. Really good ones on their top line.

Stone, Eichel struggle

Two games into things, there is no question Minnesota’s best skaters are outplaying the Knights’. The Wild trio of left wing Kirill Kaprizov, center Joel Eriksson Ek and right wing Matt Boldy are creating all sorts of problems.

On the other side, captain Mark Stone and center Jack Eichel don’t have a point through two games. Stone had one shot on goal Tuesday while Eichel had none.

“They’re world-class players and they have to get going,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re trying to give them some matchups and we’re giving them o-zone draws. … It becomes, ‘OK, I’m going to push through here.’”

Defenseman Shea Theodore also won’t remember Tuesday’s game fondly. He probably wants to forget every minute of it. He was involved in Minnesota’s first four goals.

He allowed Boldy to get behind him for a breakaway goal and then didn’t get a body on left wing Marcus Foligno in front of the net before another score. Theodore also had two turnovers that led to the Wild’s third and fourth tallies.

“He’s trying to do too much out there, it’s that simple,” Cassidy said. “He’s a smart player. He sees what’s going on. He was light on the puck tonight. What do you want me to say?

“He’s a great player for us. It just wasn’t his night. But someone has to pick him up and help put out the fire. That’s what good teams do. That’s hockey. It’s not always going to be your night.”

This is what frustrated the Knights most: They controlled the pace of play for much of the evening and still lost. They appeared to have the upper hand for stretches and then Minnesota would score.

The Knights needed more second-chance opportunities. They needed to get more pucks through. They needed to be harder on the Wild. They needed to finish some of their better looks.

They needed their best players to be a lot more productive.

Things have started

“We have to play better,” Cassidy said. “No one cares what we did two years ago. They respect us for it but they don’t care. There are 16 teams right now that want that trophy and they’re hungry.

“Our guys have to realize we started this Sunday, so get hungry and get competitive. That’s your teaching moment. Get hungry. Get competitive. It’s not easy this time of year. We’ll be fine.”

Tuesday might not be a one-off for Minnesota but the Knights remain the better team. They just need to realize the series is underway. Things have started. It’s go time.

Give an opponent enough life and you’re apt to get burned.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.