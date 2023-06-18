Graney: Knights parade one to relish and remember

The Golden Knights — especially William Karlsson — celebrated their Stanley Cup win with a parade Saturday that also remembered the tragedy that was 1 October.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson cheers toward the crowd as the Knights take the stage to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People celebrate during a rally at Toshiba Plaza after the Golden Knights’ NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The parade route was a mile and a half. The journey was six years.

Even now, on an evening when they celebrated their greatest on-ice accomplishment — and I mean celebrated with a capital C — the Golden Knights didn’t forget the past. They never have. It’s one thing that makes the organization so special.

That, and center William Karlsson just had one of the best nights of his life.

We know now why they call him Wild Bill. It isn’t the hair.

The Knights and their shiny Stanley Cup made their way atop several buses and down The Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, a way to share with their fans the team’s championship. It was the scene you might imagine and then some. Hockey players sure can party.

Don’t get blinded by the spraying of champagne.

Remembering when

But as things arrived at Toshiba Plaza, where another 14,000 packed the area from the hundred thousand (or more) that reportedly lined the parade route, it first became about another day.

About how a team once proved to be the most powerful of remedies in the worst of times.

There was a moment when those in attendance were asked to look upward, to the banner that honors those 58 souls killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on 1 October.

Before the fun started, it was time to remember.

How the Knights, then an expansion team playing their first few games in 2017, were able to unite a city whose collective hearts were ripped apart by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“What makes this team so special is that it came here and lifted an entire community up — it restored us back to where we were,” Knights fan Susanna Guarino said. “It’s why winning the (Cup) means so much more. (Knights owner) Bill Foley said we’d win the Cup in six (years) and we did. It has been amazing. I started crying and hugging people I didn’t even know. Just us as community coming together.”

They waved towels and flags and danced and shook gold pom-poms. There was a jersey somewhere of every imaginable Knights player. It was a joyous but peaceful time, except for a fight that really wasn’t one. Lots of standing around and not many punches thrown. Nic Hague would have been embarrassed for those involved.

I lost track at how many Keys to the City both Foley and coach Bruce Cassidy were bestowed. They can now open doors from Henderson to North Las Vegas and spots in between.

Cassidy to the masses: “Back to back! Back to back! Back to back! That’s the plan!”

Foley: “We’re not done!”

Uh-oh. More predictions.

Then things got a bit nutty.

Karlsson, one of six remaining Misfits, slipped and fell as he entered the stage. He immediately rose to his feet and ripped off his shirt. He then at some point grabbed a mic and addressed the crowd. Which was glorious.

I don’t want to suggest his speech was epic (it was), but there were a few well-placed (bleeps) and a pelvic thrust when he reminded everyone how great he was that first season.

Someone then put Karlsson onto his shoulder and carried him away.

William Karlsson. Legend.

Lots of shirts came off. At one point, center Jack Eichel also did some lifting, throwing Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault over his shoulder. Adin Hill received a huge ovation, for his stellar play in goal during the playoffs and also because he wore a Larry Johnson UNLV basketball jersey.

Nic Roy showed us the talents of double-fisting a few beers. Teddy Blueger was draped in the Latvian flag and Karlsson a Swedish one.

“This may be a party city, but it doesn’t get any (expletive) better than this!,” captain Mark Stone said. “We knew we were going to win — whatever it took. Here we are — Stanley Cup champs!”

This. Was. A. Party.

It ended with a video presentation of the season, with 16 blasts of a horn to signify each of the team’s playoff wins. It ended with songs like, “We Are the Champions!” and Karlsson — yes, he made it back — hopping on a box while dancing to, “Viva Las Vegas!”

After, of course, taking a drink from the Stanley Cup.

Made it through

It was just the right mix of past and present, of happiness now and remembering then, of the bright lights taking a moment to recall the darkness and evil.

Jaymie Buchholz was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shots began to ring out. She went back for her sister but was told to turn around. So she ran.

“That’s all we could do,” said Buchholz, whose friends and family made it out of the concert safely. “The (Knights) lifted up a city that was broken. Things like (the parade) bring back some memories with this many people and police around. But it’s also amazing.

“I’m so happy we’re able to do this, to celebrate like this, that the city made it through.”

You know what this parade was really about?

Vegas Born.

Vegas Strong.

And hoping William Karlsson makes it to training camp on time.

