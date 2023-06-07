Graney: Knights resist urge to trade punches with Panthers

Coach Bruce Cassidy, on the Golden Knights’ discipline against the Panthers: “Our guys are veteran enough that they can keep their cool and composure … Toughness isn’t about fighting.”

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) takes a glove to the face from Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) in a fight during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is restrained by Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) while fighting during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is wrapped up by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) with center Aleksander Barkov (16) as players fight again in the second period during Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes a punch to the face from Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) while fighting during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Referees attempt to separate Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) while Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) grabs Pietrangelo from behind during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) pushes Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) out of the net during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Referee Brad Kovachik (71) escorts Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) from a scrum with the Golden Knights during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tkachuk was charged with a 10-minute major penalty. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) smashes Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) with his stick after he crashed into his goal and began hitting him in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends himself from aggression by Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) in the first period during Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“Sometimes, you just need to take a punch in the face …”

— Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy

SUNRISE, Fla. — It’s part of the message Cassidy has imparted to his team as this Stanley Cup Final unfolds, part of the strategy the Knights have used in going up 2-0 on the Florida Panthers in this best-of-seven series.

Not to avoid being physical, but to do so smartly.

To be the more disciplined side.

To play between the whistles.

It has worked, the Panthers flustered enough to have amassed 130 penalty minutes to 82 for the Knights. It seems one way Florida believes it can make a difference in the series.

It hasn’t worked. The Panthers have been outscored 12-4.

Toughness defined

“Our guys are veteran enough that they can keep their cool and composure,” Cassidy said. “No one likes to get hit. It’s a little bit of playoff hockey, where you have to balance your response with discipline and keep things in check. We’re trying to do those things.

“It’s OK to get hit in June. That’s part of the journey. But toughness isn’t about fighting. Taking a hit, blocking a shot, winning puck battles. It’s easy to retaliate and get your instant gratification. But to hold it in takes a lot more.”

One of the main combatants on the opposite side has been Florida star Matthew Tkachuk, who has been given three 10-minute misconducts in the two games. His (clean) hit on Knights center Jack Eichel in Game 2 began another sort of scrum that could become more and more commonplace as the the series moves along.

One thing is for sure: The Panthers won’t change how they play.

They really won’t dial it back if things continue to go the other way. Frustration can do that to a team.

“I just don’t think there are teams that are as physical as we are,” Tkachuk told reporters. “So maybe (the media) thinks it’s too much. But at the end of the day, it’s just how we played. If we were playing physical and we were up in the game, you guys would say that’s the recipe for success.”

They haven’t been up in much of anything. The Knights have shown an advantage in most every area. They’ve just been a lot better. But they’re also playing — as Cassidy pointed out — one of the most penalized teams in the regular season and playoffs. The Panthers like to mix things up.

It sometimes gets easy to be drawn in.

“You give some, you get some, right?” Knights forward William Carrier said. “You have to stay disciplined, especially at this point in the series. Nothing after the whistle and keep it low. We’re not trying to give them any kind of energy.”

It’s not as if the Knights don’t fight back or even initiate things at times. Goalie Adin Hill has been more than capable of going after anyone he believes has impeded his space. He will take some ill-advised shots at folks. Forward Ivan Barbashev seemingly hit anything that moved in Game 2. Nic Hague. Keegan Kolesar. Guys will go at it.

It’s just that few go looking for fights. It’s one reason the Knights were the least penalized team in the NHL this season — 599 minutes in 82 games.

Hurts to win

Cassidy: His team tasted a level of physicality in the Edmonton series. Things got a little nasty. It also prepared the Knights for what they’re now experiencing.

“We were able to come out the other side of (Edmonton),” Cassidy said. “Hockey can be a violent game. That’s why guys lose it sometimes. We get it. It’s a credit to our group that if you have to take a punch in the face to win … guys understand.”

Just like their motto throughout these playoffs: It hurts to win.

They sure have done a lot of that.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.