Graney: Knights stalwart carries impressive streak into Wild series

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, an Original Misfit, is bringing his grit and physicality into his team’s series against the Minnesota Wild.

Brayden McNabb isn’t sure how many times his body feels 100 percent during an NHL season. Maybe more than you imagine. Maybe not.

Thing is, McNabb has discovered a routine that works. He takes care of himself off the ice as much as possible. Gives himself the best opportunity to be healthy.

It has all led to an impressive accomplishment for the Golden Knights defenseman: He hasn’t missed a regular-season game in three years.

That’s even more amazing considering McNabb’s style as a player. He blocks shot. He delivers hits. And he’ll no doubt continue to do those things when the Knights play the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of their first-round series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The series is tied 2-2.

Overly physical

McNabb has blocked 572 shots the past three seasons, the third-most in the NHL behind Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba (587) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (583).

McNabb also has 481 hits in that stretch, second on the Knights behind right wing Keegan Kolesar (793). He’s not afraid to put his body on the line in pursuit of wins.

“If you talk to a lot of guys, you don’t want to take the league for granted,” McNabb said. “If you can play, you play. Some day, it’s going to be over and you’ll look back wishing you could play more. You’re going to be missing the game. If I can play, I’m going to play and help the team out.

“Some days can be tough, but no matter how old you are, you find that routine. I’ve been in a good spot. Sometimes, you don’t feel as good as you do other days — 100 percent is hard to be for all 82 games. You’re going to be sore.”

The Knights are obviously happy with McNabb’s efforts. They signed him to a three-year extension in November with an average annual value of $3.65 million.

The deal ensures the Original Misfit will remain one of the Knights stalwarts for years to come. McNabb holds franchise records for games played (584), hits (1,359), blocked shots (1,275) and ice time (11,544 minutes).

“Usually over the course of a year, one of those (blocked shots) is going to sting for a while and keep you out of the lineup,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s a guy who mixes it up in front and in the corners, which often leads to injuries. Maybe he’s just that guy who avoids it.

“We’re grateful for all of it. I think he’s one of the more underappreciated defenseman in the NHL.”

The one time McNabb sat out the last three years was in Game 5 of the Knights’ first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets in 2023. He had a broken rib, but still played the rest of the way during the team’s Stanley Cup run.

There hasn’t been a major change to his lifting routine over the years. McNabb does a lot of body work at home. Takes a lot of ice baths.

He wasn’t known as a shot blocker when the Knights selected him from the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 expansion draft. He learned a new mindset in Las Vegas. Found his identity competing against other teams’ top lines. He saw an opportunity and he grabbed it.

“It takes a little courage, but it just sort of took off for me,” McNabb said. “Hurts at times, but it is what it is.”

McNabb, despite the physicality he brings, doesn’t spend much time in the penalty box. He doesn’t have to hook or hold or trip others to compete. He plays with good discipline. He almost never snaps or loses his composure.

Hockey culture

Center Tomas Hertl knows how hard it is to play all 82 games. He’s only appeared in every possible game twice in his 12-year NHL career.

That’s why McNabb’s feat stands out to him so much.

“It’s really difficult,” Hertl said. “You’re playing through injuries and blocking shots. Guys like (McNabb) play a heavy game. It’s hard. We always joke that the only time you’re 100 percent is the first game of a season. Then you’re probably hurt and grinding through it. It’s just part of the hockey culture.”

It’s a part McNabb has happened to master.

