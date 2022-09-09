Graney: Main attraction finally arrives for Raiders offense

The Raiders open their season against the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday, when what most predict could be a record-setting offense takes center stage.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads the field at the end of a NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Previews of movies in a theater have become far too long. There’s one after the other.

You could arrive for a 2 p.m. showing, stand in line for your popcorn and soda, get to your seat at 2:20 and be good to go for the main attraction.

Sort of like having four NFL preseason games.

It’s here. Finally.

The Raiders open their 2022 season against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday, when what most predict could be a record-setting offense for the visitors this season takes center stage.

That’s right. We finally get to see the big names. Things are for real now.

Grand expectations

They didn’t play a snap over a 4-0 preseason mark. Derek Carr. Davante Adams. Hunter Renfrow. Darren Waller. Heck, even left tackle Kolton Miller.

But if the Raiders are to compete for an AFC West title and second consecutive playoff berth, Carr the quarterback and those leading receivers he will target must live up to expectations.

And those for this team, this offense, are grand.

“I’m excited,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “Our offense has put in a lot of time together. Not necessarily in preseason games. We know we’re not going to be perfect. That’s impossible on opening day. But definitely urgent.”

Carr is in his ninth season and never had a receiver the likes of Adams. But don’t be surprised if the former Packers star falls a tad under prop numbers (1,200.5 receiving yards, 9.5 touchdown catches) the books have set for his season.

Some of his stats could be gobbled up by Renfrow from the slot and Waller at tight end. That’s a good thing. The more balanced Carr can direct the offense, the better chance it has against awaiting defenses.

“We just want to win the football game,” Carr said. “If that means people other (than Adams) are going to get the football, other people are going to get the football.”

The beginning of a season also won’t change a central narrative of this group. The Raiders put little money toward bringing in help for what was an embattled offensive line last year. They either didn’t like what the market offered or truly believe coaching will improve things. It’s a mighty big risk.

You can have some of the best skill-position players in the league — and the Raiders do — and it won’t create much success if things continually break down up front.

Or if the other side of the ball doesn’t hold up its end.

“It doesn’t matter if the offense is good or the defense is good,” Renfrow said. “We both have to be good if we want to get to where we want to get to. Keeping that team-first mentality is huge and something the team has done a good job of — putting things into perspective.”

‘Hair on fire’

Another small mystery: How many of a crowded running backs room will be counted on to produce.

Josh Jacobs as a starter has compiled at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three NFL seasons. But this is a coaching staff that arrives from a back-by-committee mantra in New England.

If winning means running the ball at some respective level, you figure a handful of names will be expected to do their part.

“The (players) have earned the right to be excited,” McDaniels said. “They put in the work. But there’s a difference between being excited to play and compete and going overboard and wearing yourself out. There’s no question the energy and excitement you feel can take its toll.

“But once we kick the ball off, our guys are going to play with their hair on fire.”

It beats sitting through all those movie previews.

