Graney: Marchessault caps terrific playoff run with Conn Smythe

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was named winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy on Tuesday night, awarded to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault hold the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Hague’s goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrates with the Stanley Cup after his team won the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final championship against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It began with those two goals from James Neal against Dallas in October 2017.

The first two in the history of the Golden Knights.

Since then, several players have created memorable moments, risen to lofty standards, carved out their own place in the annals of the franchise.

And now, Jonathan Marchessault has topped them all.

The Knights are your Stanley Cup champions six years after being born, the result of a 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers before a frenzied 19,058 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena — the largest crowd in team history.

The Knights had never scored nine in a game. What a finish to things.

Another important part: Marchessault was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Definitely the best feeling in the world,” Marchessault said. “Lots of bumps and bruises along the way in my journey, but this is something I will cherish the rest of my life. All of the Golden Knights are winners. An unbelievable feeling.”

An original

The narrative is a special one, Marchessault one of the original Misfits to arrive as part of the expansion draft from, of all places, Florida.

He was left exposed by the Panthers despite coming off a 30-goal season.

It couldn’t have worked out better for him.

He is the all-time leader in games played, goals and points for the Knights, a player who came alive in the second round of these playoffs like few could have imagined.

But maybe we should have, because this has been him since arriving in Las Vegas.

He’s made a habit of playing his best when it matters most.

Marchessault had four goals and four assists for eight points in the final and was second in points throughout the playoffs with 25. He had 13 goals in the postseason.

This, a player who was limited to two assists in the first round against Winnipeg.

He’s also the first player in franchise history to have a 10-game point streak in either the regular season or playoffs. He’s the first undrafted player to win the Conn Smythe since — get this — Wayne Gretzky in 1988.

“He was clutch,” captain Mark Stone said. “Whenever we needed a big goal, he got it. Just his consistency. He deserves this, man. He deserves this.”

Said forward Chandler Stephenson: “(Marchessault) was possessed these playoffs.”

They could have cut the Conn Smythe in half and split it between Marchessault and line mate Jack Eichel, given how in sync the two were during this run.

Eichel led the playoffs in points with 26, including 20 assists. More often than not, Marchessault was on the receiving end of a terrific feed from Eichel before rocketing shots into the net.

“I thought it was fantastic for (Marchessault) to win the (Conn Smythe),” owner Bill Foley said. “He earned it. When he needs to play, he plays. A great guy, a great family man.”

Marchessault sat on the dais afterward, flanked by his four children, the Conn Smythe trophy taking up a good part of the table in front of him. Talked about his path, his time as a Golden Knight, how special the moment was.

How ironic. The smallest of Knights had the biggest of finals.

Amazing finish

It was early in the second period when the chants of “we want the Cup!” began, and those in attendance (and the thousands outside at Toshiba Plaza) started to feel it. It continued throughout the remainder of the game, a fan base enthralled with the reality of its team’s greatest accomplishment.

Do you remember that night in 2017, when Neal scored twice and the Knights beat Dallas 2-1? That’s when this all began, when an expansion franchise was off and running, when a team and city united as one.

Six years later, the Golden Knights sit atop the hockey world. What an amazing thing.

Six years later, no player has created a better individual performance than Jonathan Marchessault. What an amazing playoff by him.

What an amazing finish all the way around.

Bring on the parade.

