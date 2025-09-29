Graney: Maxx Crosby was at his absolute best in another Raiders loss

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby did everything he could to will the Raiders to victory, but the team fell short again in a loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field to face Chicago Bears during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets into a brief fight with Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) after taking quarterback Caleb Williams (18) to the turf during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) harasses Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) again during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chicago Bears players as watch as Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after blocking a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during the second half an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) intercepts a pass from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

He was going to do everything possible for them not to lose. He was a man possessed. He tried putting the entire team on his back.

Maxx Crosby was at his absolute best Sunday.

Elite of elite.

And still the Raiders couldn’t get it done.

It wasn’t because of their star edge rusher, who was dominant from his position in a 25-24 loss to the Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

It means the Raiders are 1-3 to begin the Pete Carroll regime.

It means things are more like recent (losing) times than some new revival.

Short fields

“I don’t give a (bleep) about the past,” Crosby said. “Completely different staff, completely different players. We just have to find ways to win games. It is what I’ve been trying to do for seven years. It’s all that matters to me. We have to make it easier on ourselves and execute when it matters most and close out games. That’s it.”

They couldn’t Sunday, allowing an 11-play, 69-yard drive in the closing minutes that gave the Bears the lead.

Any chance of a Raiders win ended when Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field-goal attempt was blocked with 33 seconds remaining.

You figure the defense earned a better ending.

They were dealt short fields twice in the first quarter because of the first of three Geno Smith interceptions and an Ashton Jeanty fumble. So the Bears began drives at the Raiders’ 24- and 20-yard lines. And all Chicago could deliver was a field goal.

One of the reasons was a terrific play by Crosby, who batted a Caleb Williams pass in the air and came down with his first career interception.

“(Crosby) was incredible today,” Carroll said. “Whether it’s preseason or not, that’s the guy that shows up. Incredible plays and playmaking. He’s doing it clean, he’s not having to cheat on the line of scrimmage. He’s just a spectacular football player.”

The pick was one of several highlights from Crosby, who became the first player since 2008 to have three or more tackles for loss, two or more passes defended and an interception in one half.

“I work on trying to take the ball away every single day,” he said. “It’s literally what I do all year round. I finally got (an interception). I could have had a couple more. Always room to improve and definitely going to keep working on things.”

A second Smith interception gave Chicago the ball at the Raiders’ 24 midway through the second quarter. Again, held the Bears to a field goal.

The defense just didn’t receive much help.

You can’t throw three interceptions and have four turnovers and expect to beat even the most average of teams, which the Bears are.

Smith has thrown a NFL-leading seven picks, including six in two home games. He didn’t give his team much of a chance. He just kept handing Chicago prime field position. His third interception was turned into the Bears’ first touchdown early in the third quarter.

Fact: The Raiders lost a game in which Chicago managed just 69 yards rushing and Williams had a 73.3 passer rating.

Not very close

“We’re really close,” Crosby said. “We’re right there. It came down to the last play. We have to find a way not to make things so hard on ourselves. It’s the only thing we can do. It hurts. It sucks. I hate losing. Everybody in this locker room hates losing. We have to find ways to win.

“I’m going to come out and bring my best every time I step on the field. I want to go out there and wreck everything at a very high level. It wasn’t enough today. I have to do more. We have to do more as a team to win.”

I don’t know how much more he could have done. He did everything possible for them not to lose. I also don’t know how close they are. They are every bit a 1-3 team.

Maxx Crosby was elite Sunday. His team wasn’t close to it.

So the inevitable happened.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on "The Press Box," ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.