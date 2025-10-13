Graney: Michael Mayer provides spark in return to Raiders lineup

Tight end Michael Mayer scored his third career touchdown in the Raiders’ win Sunday and caught five passes for 50 yards in place of injured starter Brock Bowers.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) pulls in a pass under pressure from Tennessee Titans safety Kendell Brooks (33) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives between Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) and cornerback Roger McCreary (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty and Thomas Booker speak on the team's 20-10 win over the Titans.

This is what they thought he was about all along. This is what they envisioned from Michael Mayer.

They hoped for this. Counted on it, really.

The Raiders beat the Titans 20-10 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and it was a third-year tight end making the sort of difference the organization had hoped for when drafting him out of Notre Dame in the second round.

Mayer returned from missing the past two games with a concussion and responded with five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

It was his first score since December 2023 and just his third career touchdown.

It was just what he needed.

“It feels amazing,” Mayer said. “I really want to be able to build on this. I don’t want just one touchdown and be done for the rest of the season. I want to keep going — every chance I get, every practice I get, every game I get. Scoring helps the team win, and I want to do that any way I can.”

It was key to get production from the tight end spot with starter Brock Bowers sidelined by a left knee injury. Key for Mayer to contribute as he did.

Special teams stud

It has been an interesting journey for Mayer. He played in last season’s first three games before departing the team for an extended time for personal reasons. He didn’t elaborate much when returning, only to say football is not bigger than life and never has been. That he just needed to figure some things out.

He seems in a great place now, and Sunday’s game was an example of how he’s capable of playing.

And it’s not just catching passes.

Mayer is a key part of special teams.

Example: When he was out, the Raiders had a last-second field-goal attempt blocked in a one-point loss to the Bears and a punt blocked last week against the Colts. Both leaks in coverage came from the side Mayer usually covers.

“We don’t want to miss his contribution there, because he’s a stud, and what he does on special teams helped us again today,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He had a big game. Coming back, he’s been waiting for weeks to get back out there, so he’s pretty hungry for a couple terrific catches and runs. The touchdown play was a studly play as well. He was really fired up about getting in the end zone.”

It came on a third-and-goal and was desperately needed. The Raiders had gained possession at the 2-yard line following a strip sack and responded with an incomplete pass and a rush for a loss of 2 yards. Boos could be heard from the stands.

But then quarterback Geno Smith dropped back on third down, was pressured and found Mayer near the goal line. The tight end did the rest with his catch and barreling into the end zone.

Michael Mayer and the @Raiders capitalize on the turnover 😤 TENvsLV on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Zxu8owbGd8 — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025

He was actually the third and fourth option for Smith most of the afternoon, but got open enough to haul in those five receptions. Enough to have an 11-yard catch on fourth-and-1 on a drive that culminated with an Ashton Jeanty touchdown that made the score 17-0.

“It was awesome to have (Mayer) back,” Smith said. “As you can see, he played a phenomenal game. He’s tough as crap, man. He plays so hard every single game. Him, (Bowers) and a couple other guys that are my safety net. I feel good when those guys are in the game. As you can see, they do a great job. They make us better.”

The Raiders needed this one. Needed to snap a four-game losing streak and bring some good feelings back to the locker room. Needed to regain some level of confidence as they prepare to play Sunday at Kansas City.

And it’s not crazy to suggest Mayer needed it, too.

Plenty left

Bowers became a star overnight for good reason. He’s a fabulous talent. So you figure Mayer would also want to continue proving his worth. That there is more than just one tight end in the room capable of making the sort of plays that win games.

“I have a lot to give,” Mayer said. “I have plenty of football left, plenty more chances to help this team win, a lot of touchdowns to score.”

